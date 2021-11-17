Chicago: ENCOUNTER Advance Screening Giveaway

Hey Chicago! Did you want to see ENCOUNTER, starring Riz Ahmed? Would you like to see it early and free? Grab your passes to this free advance screening of ENCOUNTER today! These admit-two passes are first come, first serve so hurry and claim yours now!

How To Get Your Pass:

Chicago: Click Here To Claim Your Pass

Screening Details:

Downtown, Chicago IL

Wednesday , December 1st, 2021

7:00 PM

About ENCOUNTER:

A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from a mysterious threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind. Directed by Michael Pearce, ENCOUNTER stars Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer and Rory Cochrane and is produced by Derrin Schlesinger, Piers Vellacott and Dimitri Doganis.

ENCOUNTER Trailer: