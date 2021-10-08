Best Streaming Platforms 2021: Alternative for Hefty Cable Bills

Cable bills are rising with each passing day leading to a shift to streaming services. The hype of streaming services has been quite high in recent years due to programming and low cost. Without incurring extra equipment charges, hike in prices, and hidden costs, streaming services offer you enough entertainment to keep you hooked to your screen.

On the other hand, cable TV is still the top choice for many people. With huge channel offerings, DVR service, HD programming, and premium channels, shifting to streaming services might be difficult for the huge chunk.

Spectrum cable for instance offers many perks that streaming services don’t offer. From a huge channel lineup including news, sports, documentaries, and movies, the service provider has a good reputation among customers. When it comes to customer service, Servicio al cliente Spectrum offers the best support and resolves the issues without any delays.

If Spectrum is not serviceable in your area, or you can’t afford to pay hefty bills, a streaming service is quite ideal for you. If you are subscribing to the streaming service for the first time, here are some of the best ones to go for. Let’s get started.

YouTube TV

Among cord-cutters, YouTube TV has gained immense popularity due to consistent prices and a lot of perks. For only $65 per month, you will not only be entertained with a library of movies and TV shows but also get a chance to watch local channels.

Some of the most popular ones include ESPN, CBS, Food Network, MSNBC, and Comedy Central. If you are a huge sports fan or love to watch the live broadcasts, YouTube TV is the best replacement for cable TV.

Apart from that, you can enjoy a flat monthly rate and no cancellation charges. The moment you feel that YouTube TV is not delivering according to your expectations, you can cancel the services without paying a fortune. One of the best features is the unlimited DVR storage that comes free with a YouTube TV subscription. Never miss any show when you are busy.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is not only the best platform among all but also affordable prices. Gain access to Hulu + Live TV with a 7 days trial and if you feel satisfied with the perks being offered, you can get Hulu + Live TV for $54.99 per month for three months. However, after three months, you need to pay $64.99 per month. There will be no other surges or extra charges unless you go for premium services that are optionaloptional premium services.

Apart from offering on-demand movies and TV series, you will get 60 live cable channels. Moreover, in some regions, it also offers local channels so that you can keep watching without subscribing to cable service. If you are fond of watching channels like IFC, Hallmark, or AMC, unluckily you won’t get it. But try some other options included in the list of Hulu channel lineup.

Sports lovers are not ignored at all because Hulu + Live TV includes some of the most popular sports channels like FS2, ESPN2, NBC Sports, FS1, and ESPN. While if you want to watch NBA, NFL, MLB, or NHL, Hulu does not offer you.

Philo

Paying monthly bills is not easy for many people who are living paycheck to paycheck. But entertainment should not be put behind when you can get Philo for $20 per month. Imagine subscribing to expensive cable TV that offers a huge channel lineup along with hefty charges including cancellation, equipment, and service charges.

Philo right now is offering 60 cable channels including some of the popular ones like BBC America, Comedy Central, AMC, Discovery, Hallmark, A&E, and VICE. The bad news is that if you are a sports fan, you will not be getting the chance to view your favorite teams and tournaments.

Philo is undoubtedly the best streaming platform for native Americans who can’t afford to pay hefty cable bills, but also don’t want to miss their favorite shows and channels. Philo also offers DVR on multiple streams, but the program has to be aired in the past 72 hours.

Philo is compatible across all devices including Samsung Smart TV, iOS, Roku, Android, and Google Chromecast, all you can get for under $30 per month.