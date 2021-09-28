Top Four Best Casino Movies

Having been around and famous across the world for a long time now, gambling and casinos are not slowly becoming an integral part of cultures. Over the years, we’ve seen the world of gambling being explored and evolved through music, movies, books and many more.

Gambling today has undergone a deep evolution ever since it received legalisation in many countries across the world. For those that love gambling, visiting websites like CasinoScout.ca and doing activities related to gamble always bring thrill and excitement to the players. One of them is watching interesting casino-themed movies, which is found to be more relaxing to many gamblers. In this article, we will be listing out few casino movies that have been produced and they are absolutely worth your time.

Casino (1995)

“Casino” is one of the most popular gambling movies known among gamblers. Directed by Martin Scorsese, Casino is a movie based on the Nicholas Pileggi non-fiction book which talked about the 1970s and ’80s of Las Vegas. Scorsese was not the only famous figure in the movie, there is also Robert De Niro who starred as Sam “Ace” Rothstein, a former gangster who became a manager for a famous real money online casino in Vegas.

His quiet life was, however, disturbed as Nick Santoro (Joe Pesci), his old friend and underboss mafia, required his help. The duo team up with Ginger (Sharon Stone), to create an outstanding cheating system. However, their success was short-lived and they were in danger due to Nicky’s violence, volatility, recklessness and greed. This saw them being chased around by mafia bosses, corrupt government officials and the FBI, who will not rest till they take down that operation.

Croupier (1998)

Croupier talks about the story of a dealer who passes through the cold and harsh gambling world. Jack Manfred (Clive Owen), who was a writer struggling to make ends meet, decided to journey into the gambling world for a hopeful success.

From the gambling world, the writer started to gain writing inspiration from his experiences. But he soon caught himself up in a casino heist. While the film didn’t exaggerate the glitz and glamour lifestyle of casinos, it remains an outstanding movie to watch and helps you see another side of the story. It was directed by Mike Hodges.

Rounders (1998)

Rounders is one of the most popular gambling movies known among gamblers. It is especially popular in Canada. The film stars Matt Damon as Mike McDermott, who is a regular student that came to realize his hidden talent for Poker. He quits the gambling world and returned to college having lost all his money in a game against a Russian gangster.

However, his break from the gambling world was short-lived when his best friend, Lester, is released from prison, with Mike finding out that his friend has a huge debt to a loan shark. Shortly after, he returned to the world of the casino once more. This movie emphasises the high stakes while making an example of being a careful gambler. It was directed by John Dahl

Casino Royale

Casino Royale was reported to be a remake of Ian Fleming’s film of the same title released in 1973. The film stars Daniel Craig as James Bond, as he looked to take down Le Chiffre, a mob banker. The main highlight of the movie, however, is the showdown at the Monte Carlo casino in a poker game. Bond acquired the help of his fellow agent Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) as well as his boss M (Judi Dench). Directed by Martin Campbell, this is an action-packed movie and is regarded as one of the best casino movies of all time.