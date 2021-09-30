What Are The Best Movies About Horse Racing?What Are The Best Movies About Horse Racing?

Horse racing is a sport that dates back thousands of years and it is a lot more than just a bunch of horse racing to the finish line. Over the years, the sport has built a very strong and passionate community that showcases the connection between humans and these majestic creatures.

Most people see horse racing as an event where they can dress up nicely and maybe place some bets, but there are many things happening in the background. One of the best ways to learn more about the sport, its history, and unveil some incredible stories, is through movies.

Fortunately, the film industry has some impressive titles that every horse racing enthusiast must watch, and in today’s article, we will highlight some of them.

Seabiscuit – 2003

This movie is based on the novel Seabiscuit: An American Legend by Laura Hellenbrand. It is about a horse that brought back smiles and gave hope to every horse racing fan during the great depression.

The story is about three men, Charles S. Howard, Tom Smith, and Red Pollard that are heavily involved with horse racing and have set a goal to transform Seabiscuit from a regular horse to a high-sprinted champion.

At the time Seabiscuit is a horse with not much history behind its name when it comes to horse racing, but has an excellent pedigree. Smith convinces Howard to purchase the horse and finds Red as the perfect jockey for the horse.

It is a great movie that shows how horse racing and the Breeders’ Cup Results by TwinSpires can change people’s lives and the importance of believing in the impossible.

Hidalgo – 2004

Here we have a true story move wrapped up in an hour and a half movie about a man and his horse. Hidalgo is a mustang that is ridden by Franklin T. Hopkins back in 1890. They are part of the Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show.

There is a lot of buzz going on in town just because Hopkins and his horse are promoted as the “world’s greatest endurance horse and rider” until one they are challenged to prove by entering a 3000-mile race across the Najd desert called the “Ocean of Fire”.

Even though the organizers restrict the competition to only pureblood Arabian horses and Arab riders, they make an exception for Hopkins and Hidalgo.

It is an impressive movie that shows the connection and love between Hidalgo and Hopkins, especially during the end of the race when they reach a breaking point.

Secretariat – 2010

Unfortunately, we don’t get to see a big-money budget movie about horse racing, but the Secretariat is an exception. The Secretariat is based more on the connection and the story rather than some actual horse racing, but it is still a great movie for every horse lover.

Things look promising right from the start. The movie is produced by Disney and has a solid cast that will take it to the next level.

The Secretariat is a movie based on four characters, Secretariat, played by his great-grandson Trolley Boy, the Secretariat’s owner played by Diane Lane, its trainer Lucien Laurin played by John Malkovich, and Secretariat’s groom played by Nilsan Ellis.

The movie tells a story about a woman, Penny, that tries to get involved in the horse racing world which is heavily dominated by men. She is also the last one in her family that can save their stable.

The Secretariat will be her jewel and ticket to the big league, and she knows about the horse even before the Secretariat is born. Together with Lucien (who has been a horse trainer for her family for years), they will try to turn the Secretariat into a great horse.

It is a great movie that every horse racing enthusiast must watch.

Let it Ride – 1989

Here we have a different spin on horse racing movie that involves a lot of comedy around gambling on horse racing. Since wagering is a big part of horse racing tradition, it is a great movie that fans must watch.

Let it Ride is a funny movie that Richard Dreyfuss (the lead character) has a gambling problem and promises his wife that he will stop wagering on horses. It all looks great until he meets with his buddy Looney, and hears some news about a fixed horse race.

It is a great movie with a lot of twists and turns some real comedy that makes it a perfect casual watch for every horse racing fan.