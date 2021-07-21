Narcos – From TV Show to Online Casino World

Narcos is an American crime series that has captured the heart of many viewers. But, don’t you know that it has successfully made its way to online casinos? Today, you can find Narcos-themed casino games, specifically slot machine games. To learn more about this particular game, keep on reading this article up to the very end.

Narcos by Netflix is without a doubt one of the top content productions in the United States, and one of the reasons for its popularity is the realistic portrayal of the ruthlessness that takes place on the street of Columbia during Pablo Escobar time. Fortunately, those who are fond of Narcos can now enjoy a gambling version of the show. Thanks to NetEnt, one of the leading providers of video slot games.

Narcos by NetEnt

NetEnt has done a great job in creating a video slot game that depicts the Narcos setting. So, if you are fond of it, you can also play Narcos slots here. NetEnt successfully creates a slot with an authentic Columbian feel, especially the graphics, animation, and sound effects. It is a five-reel and three-row slot game boasting a total of 243 pay lines. Let us dig deeper into the gameplay so you will know how to maximize your gaming experience.

Game symbols and features

There are a series of symbols you should watch out for when playing Narco video slot game, and they are grouped according to the level of pay. Lower-paying symbols include j, Q, K, and A, which has corresponding weight such as piles of cash, guns, grenades, Cessna planes, and flamingos. You should watch premium characters, including Steve Murphy and Javier Peña (DEA Agents), Connie Murphy, and Jose Rodriguez. These symbols are the highest paying ones as the payout is 15 times more.

Locked-up feature – It is a special feature that can only be activated when you align three Pablo Escobar symbols. Once it is activated, you will be awarded a win value and

three free spins.

DEA badge – It is a wild symbol, which you can use to replace any symbol except the locked up and scatter symbols. The beauty of this symbol is it activates the walking wild feature. As you spin, the wild symbol moves towards the left direction of the slot, paving the way to more combinations, which in turn helps you get more coins.

Scatter symbol – If you happen to come across a scatter symbol in reels 1, 3, and 5, you will activate the bonus round, which will entitle you to more rewards. Don’t you know that you can rack up to 1,506 times your bet?

Drive-by feature – It is one of the distinct features of the Narcos slot. You will encounter a hail of bullets from a speeding car, thus, the name drive-by feature. Every high-profile symbol you hit will be turned into a wild symbol, entitling you to bigger winnings.

Betting Ranges

Narcos Slot game is ideal for both small and high rollers. The smallest amount you are allowed to bet is £0.20, but you can increase the bet as high as £400. In the platform, you will see a coin value multiplier and bet scale level. There are 243 possible paylines, which lets you win a maximum amount of 602.400 EUR in the free spin bonus round.

Bonus Round

The most exciting feature of Narcos is the bonus round. It is where things get all the more interesting. The bonus round is activated if you get three scatter symbols in the first, second, and fifth reels. Once it is activated, you will see a car with the word “free spins.” As you play the bonus round, you will be in the middle of a shoot-out between police officers and cartel thugs. The goal is for the bullet to hit a high-profile symbol as every hit turns into a wild and a walking wild. As you will get more wilds, you will enjoy a bigger streak, enabling you to get the biggest possible win.

Online gaming software like NetEnt has done a great job in offering video slot games that capture the heart and interests of players from different parts of the world. It is not surprising to know that blockbuster movies inspire many video slot games. Narcos is undoubtedly one of the favorites, especially by slot game players looking for thrill and entertainment. To maximize the gaming experience, it is a must to know the features and symbols that would lead you to bigger winnings. Prior to playing the game, you have to know the game rules, for only then will you be able to get the most out of what the video slot game has to offer. Most importantly, you need to choose the best online casino site.