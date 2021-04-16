Here’s Your Chance To See “NOBODY” For FREE!

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Would you like the chance to see the new film, NOBODY, for free in the comfort of your own home? Click the link below to enter for the chance to win a complimentary rental of NOBODY on VUDU! Winners will be chosen at random from all entries received by 12pm CST on Monday, April 19. Winners will receive their prize by e-mail.

How To Get Your Free Pass:

Click Here To Enter The NOBODY Giveaway

NOBODY Trailer:

About NOBODY:

Sometimes the man you don’t notice is the most dangerous of all. Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen), seems to pull only further away.

Nobody is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry), from a script by Derek Kolstad, the narrative architect of the John Wick franchise, and co-stars legendary Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd as Hutch’s father and multi-hyphenate musician-actor RZA as Hutch’s brother, whose own hidden talents aid Hutch in his quest for vengeance.

Director: Ilya Naishuller
Writer: Derek Kolstad
Stars: Bob Odenkirk, Aleksey Serebryakov, Connie Nielsen

NOBODY, will be available to rent at home Friday, April 16, 2021.

