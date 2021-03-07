Being Sensitive Isn’t a Flaw

Being sensitive can feel like an emotional rollercoaster. You have these overwhelming feelings, and you’re also empathetic towards the people in your life, whether they’re close friends or strangers. Some people believe that sensitivity is a flaw. They want to make people who are sensitive feel like there’s something wrong with them. They’re wrong about this quality being a flaw. Sensitivity can be an asset. Many people who are sensitive are empathetic and want to help others. They understand how other people feel and view the world in a way that is different from people who aren’t sensitive. They may be artists or creators. If people have tried to tell you that sensitivity is something that you need to correct, remember that’s not true. Your sensitivity is a beautiful attribute. Here’s how being a sensitive person can help you.

Using your sensitivity to be intuitive

People who are sensitive are often aware of their surroundings. This awareness can help you in a variety of ways. You may notice when a friend is having a hard time just by observing their body language. You could also pick up on specific cues in the workplace environment. Imagine you have an interview for a job. You notice that the interviewer appears to be interested in a particular area of your experience, but they don’t directly say it. Your sensitivity and intuition pick up on that. And you can keep the conversation going. When you’re hired and on the job, you can easily pick up on the emotions of your co-workers. You will know when to lean into a conversation and when to back off and give someone space. Being sensitive can help you further your career and foster critical professional relationships.

Sensitivity and the arts

People who are sensitive can be highly creative. You can take your sensitivity and translate it into art, whether that’ poetry, acting, writing, dance, visual arts, or singing. You can understand the emotions of yourself and others. When you feel deeply, you can connect with other human beings. Art is a beautiful way to showcase your sensitivity and understanding of how you feel. You can communicate emotional messages and empathize with people who have been through similar experiences. It can be subtle or overt in the way you express your passionate nature. The arts are a wonderful place to nurture those feelings.

Sensitivity and relationships

People who are sensitive empathize with others and often connect with others easily. They do this more often than people who have trouble accessing their emotions. Sensitive people are emotionally aware and emotionally intelligent. They want to have deep, meaningful relationships with people, which creates a richer life. Rather than having surface-level connections, when you’re sensitive, you seek out people who get you, which results in feeling less alone in the world. It’s a beautiful feeling when you find other sensitive people. You may find individuals who don’t get your sensitivity, which can be frustrating. But for every person who doesn’t get your sensitivity, there will be someone who does. Remember that it’s okay if someone doesn’t get your sensitivity. There will be another individual who can empathize with you about feeling passionate about matters.

Talking about sensitivity in therapy

Sensitivity is something that you can discuss with a licensed therapist. Therapists understand that being sensitive can be a struggle, but they also know that it can be something that is unique, and it’s okay to be sensitive. In fact, it could be an asset to your life. You might even consider a career as a mental health professional. The online therapists at BetterHelp.com understand sensitivity, and they want to help you harness that sensitive nature. They want you to think of being sensitive as good quality. You can do profound emotional work in therapy because of your sensitivity and emotional awareness. Consider working with a therapist and learning more about yourself and your sensitivity.