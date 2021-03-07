ADHD isn’t a weakness

Living with ADHD can be challenging because many people don’t understand the condition. They may associate it with little boys who have difficulty paying attention. The reality is that anybody of any age can have ADHD. Unfortunately, you may not get a diagnosis of ADHD until you’re an adult. The condition can present in different ways. Some people have inattentive ADHD, while others are hyperactive. Additionally, some people have a combination of the two. One thing that is important to know is that ADHD is not a weakness. It is a mental health condition that you can manage. Here is the truth about ADHD and how it presents, and what you can do to cope with your symptoms.

Having a routine helps

ADHD impacts a person’s executive functioning. What that means is that they have difficulty organizing their brain. A person with the condition can struggle to create a routine, but the irony is that a routine is what’s going to help them. It’s crucial to have structure when you have an ADHD brain. That way, your anxiety is alleviated, and you can follow that structure. You might want somebody to help you create the routine because executive functioning is difficult when you have the condition. Once you have that schedule, it can be such a relief.

Taking breaks

It’s difficult for somebody with ADHD and focuses for long periods of time, and that’s okay. Your brain is not like anybody else’s. It is fine to take frequent breaks. You can work on a task for 30 minutes and then take a 15-minute break. During the break, do something fun. People with ADHD need to stimulate their brains more often than others. Some people are okay doing a mundane task. That sort of activity can be torture for someone with ADHD. So, if you need to do something like work on your taxes, make sure you take a break and call a friend or watch a show on Netflix. Taking frequent breaks helps your brain reset and makes it easier to cope with doing mundane and tasks.

Explaining interrupting and ADHD

Some people may not understand how you work and why you do the things that you do. Perhaps they may get frustrated when you interrupt them. You can always explain when you’re having a conversation that you’re interrupting because you have a lot of ideas, and you would love to let them know what those ideas are. There’s a misconception that people with ADHD are rude. They’re not trying to be impolite. They have issues with impulsivity, which comes across as inconsiderate at times. So a person with ADHD may be talking to you and interrupt you because they want to build on what you’re saying. If you have ADHD, you can let the person you’re speaking with know: “I’m sorry if I interrupt you; I don’t want to forget my idea. And I’m interested in what you’re saying and want to add to it.” Being open with communication is crucial. When you have a mental health condition, people may not understand, but the more you explain it, the better able you will be to communicate with others.

Letting go of shame

As mentioned above, your brain does not work like other people’s brains, but that’s okay. People with ADHD are incredibly creative. They have so many ideas buzzing around in their brain, and when they can organize them, it’s a beautiful feeling. You may overwhelm people with all your different concepts and what you want to do. Don’t let people shame you into thinking that you’re Unfocused or that you can’t complete a task. Just because it takes you longer to complete something, or you need to do things in a non-traditional way, does not make you less than anybody else. When people shame you for having ADHD, that’s their problem. They don’t understand what you’re coping with, and the more that we educate people about ADHD, the less we will see people shaming others. You don’t have to accept being shamed, and you can set a boundary and let people know that you will not let them make you feel bad about having a mental health condition.

Discussing ADHD in therapy

It can be helpful to talk about living with ADHD and therapy. An online therapist is one of the best people who can understand what you’re going through because they have worked with people that have ADHD. You can find one at a company like BetterHelp.com. They can help you learn to manage your symptoms and be productive during the day. The therapist better helps you understand how the ADHD brain works, and they will never judge you. If you’re struggling to figure out how to learn executive functioning, look no further than online therapy. You deserve the support of someone who cares and understands your condition.