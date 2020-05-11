Top TV shows to watch on BBC iPlayer this Summer

Whether you’re looking for comedy, drama, crime, or family entertainment, BBC iPlayer is home to some of the best shows to get your teeth into. Whatever kind of show you are looking for, there’s a great selection to choose from with something for everybody to enjoy. We’ve put together a list of some of the best TV shows currently available on BBC iPlayer to get into this summer.

Killing Eve

This thrilling black comedy-drama TV series has just released the third season, following Eve Polastri, played by Sandra Oh, a British intelligence investigator who is focused on capturing the brilliant assassin and psychopath Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer. But as the chase intensifies, the pair become mutually obsessed with one another. The show has been extremely successful in the UK and received critical acclaim for both the first and second series with unbroken weekly rating increases. It's definitely worth a watch if you enjoy spy action, comedy-drama, and strong female leads.

The Capture

This British mystery crime-drama is set in present-day London, starring Holliday Grainger as Detective Inspector Rachel Carey, who is tasked with arresting and charging Special Forces Lance Corporal Shaun Emery, played by Callum Turner, who is working against the clock to clear his name of a gruesome crime supposedly captured by CCTV after being acquitted of a war crime in Afghanistan.

Hard Sun

Hard Sun is a pre-apocalyptic drama series set in modern London. An unlikely partnership of police officers consisting of Charlie Hicks (Jim Sturgess) and Elaine Renko (Agyness Deyn) discover proof that a mysterious cosmic event is set to destroy the earth in five years’ time. In order to avoid complete anarchy, the government is keeping the fact a secret. The series, which consists of six episodes, follows the two as they are pursued by MI5 operatives who are trying to keep them quiet.

Luther

This popular British crime drama TV series stars Idris Elba as Detective Chief Inspector John Luther and Ruth Wilson as Alice Morgan. Luther is working for the Serious Crime Unit in series one and is a dedicated cop who’s often obsessive and possessive with his work, which can lead him to become violent. The job always comes first for him making his dedication both a blessing a curse for himself and those close to him. In the first episode, he is tasked with bringing down psychopathic murderer Alice Morgan but cannot arrest her due to a lack of evidence, and she goes on to become his nemesis and unlikely companion. Elba has received critical acclaim for his role as Luther and the series, which has six seasons, has received eleven Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Man Like Mobeen

If you want a good laugh, Man Like Mobeen is a funny show that you’ll enjoy. This British comedy-drama is set in Small Heath, Birmingham, and follows Mobeen (Guz Khan), a British Muslim who is raising his younger sister in the absence of their parents. Mobeen just wants to live a good life as a Muslim, spend time with his friends Eight and Nate, and escape his murky past as a drug dealer.

Our Girl

This British military drama follows a young working-class woman who decides to join the British Army after wanting to make a change in her life. 18-year-old Londoner Molly Dawes, played by Lacey Turner, decides to join the army after discovering that her boyfriend has been cheating on her and wants some purpose in her life. She initially keeps the decision a secret from her family, but her controlling father threatens to disown her if she doesn’t change her mind when the truth is finally exposed. Eventually, she proves herself and earns the respect of her peers, going on to complete training as a Combat Medical Technician and is deployed to Afghanistan. In Season Two, Molly is written out of the story, and the lead character is Lance Corporal Georgie Lane, played by Michelle Keegan.

Ronny Chieng: International Student

This Australian comedy series is available on BBC iPlayer and follows the adventures of Ronny Chieng as an international student. Some parts are pure fiction and others are based on some of his own real-life experiences as a law student at the University of Melbourne. It follows Ronny as he travels from Malaysia to study law in Australia – a smart and competitive student who’d make an ideal lawyer if he actually wanted to be one.

If you’re stuck for a new TV show to watch this summer, look no further than BBC iPlayer. Whether you’re looking for a drama to get stuck into or something lighthearted to make you laugh, there’s something for everybody with a huge range of box sets to choose from. What will you be watching this summer?