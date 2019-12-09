Contest: Win a RAMBO: LAST BLOOD Blu-Ray/DVD

Enter for the chance to win a RAMBO LAST BLOOD Blu-Ray giveaway! Thanks to the folks at Lionsgate, we’ve got a cool RAMBO LAST BLOOD Blu-Ray for some lucky fans! Winners will be drawn at random from all entries. Deadline for entry will be Monday, December 16th, 2019.

HOW TO ENTER:

Rambo Last Blood Trailer:

About Rambo Last Blood:

Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, RAMBO: LAST BLOOD marks the last chapter of the legendary series.