Chicago: Here’s Your Chance To See ‘The Intruder’ Early and Free!

Hey Chicago! Did you want to see The Intruder starring Meagan Good, Michael Ealy and Dennis Quaid? Would you like to see it early and free? Well Screen Gems is inviting you to a free advance screening of The Intruder! These admit-two passes are first come, first serve so hurry and claim yours now!
How To Get Your Pass:
Screening Details:
Downtown, Chicago IL
Monday, April 29, 2019
7:30 PM
The Intruder Trailer:
About The Intruder:
When a young married couple (Michael Ealy and Meagan Good) buys their dream house in the Napa Valley, they think they have found the perfect home to take their next steps as a family. But when the strangely attached seller (Dennis Quaid) continues to infiltrate their lives, they begin to suspect that he has hidden motivations beyond a quick sale.
Director: Deon Taylor
Writers: David Loughery
Stars: Dennis Quaid, Michael Ealy and Meagan Good
The Intruder is in theaters May 3, 2019. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!