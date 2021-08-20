Here’s How You Can See Reminiscence For Free

Would you like to see Reminiscence starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton? Would you like to see it for free? Enter here for a chance to win a Fandango code valid for a pair of tickets to see Reminiscence  in theaters! Deadline to enter is 2pm CST on Friday, August 20, 2021.  Passes will be mailed out to the winners.

 


How To Get Your Pass:

About Reminiscence:

Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

Reminiscence Trailer:

Director:Lisa Joy
Writers: Lisa Joy
Stars: Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton

