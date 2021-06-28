See Chris Pratt In THE TOMORROW WAR Early and Free!

Did you want a chance to see THE TOMORROW WAR early and free? Amazon Prime Video will be hosting a free, advance screener of THE TOMORROW WAR and you can RSVP for a chance to see the advance screening online. The preview screening will be on July 1st at 7 PM CT/ 8PM ET.

How To Enter:

Click Here To RSVP Your Pass

About The Tomorrow War:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The Tomorrow War Trailer: