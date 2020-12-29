Tips to help you choose the right camera for your filming project

Filmmaking is an art, and sometimes an expensive one. The price of a camera is enough to throw anyone off, which is why we have a solution for those of you who are on a low budget.The industry is divided into three types of shooters: professionals, enthusiasts, and hobbyists.

Professional filmmakers are usually working with an extreme budget, full-time jobs, and a team to assist and collaborate with. Enthusiasts are the ones who shoot around their school/work schedule in their spare time. Hobbyists shoot around their available time and possibly with a small budget.

Let’s get started!

What is the best camera for low budget filmmaking? For many people this is a tricky question. There are several things to consider when it comes to choosing a camera for your movie. As you know there are cameras of all different sizes and shapes and prices that go with them.

Sensor size

The first thing to pay attention to is the sensor size. The sensor size determines what kind of lenses you have to purchase. Your options will be limited depending on the size of the sensor. The bigger the sensor, the better your cinematic experience will be

What do I want my video to be about?

The biggest mistake that most people make when it comes to choosing a camera is focusing on the technology and not what the technology will do for their movie. To help you avoid this mistake below are some questions to ask yourself when deciding on what camera to use for your next movie.This may sound like a no brainer but you’d be surprised how many people don’t actually know what they want their movie to be about.

If you’re creating a documentary then what type of documentary are you trying to create? Learning how to write a screenplay or trying forced perspective photography used in movies isn’t going to be much help if you don’t know who your audience is and the purpose of your document. Before you go out and buy a camera, take some time to work through your idea and then look at the cameras that are available

To hire or to rent?

While some low budget films are produced on cameras available to rent, the best quality is likely to be had by hiring a camera and operator. This can be cheaper than renting, particularly if you need to provide your own equipment, or if you hire just one or two days for location shooting.

Some fundamental issues when choosing a camera for low budget filmmaking are:

Will you be filming in color or black and white? Although 35mm film tends to produce the best quality image, many filmmakers now shoot digitally. The ease with which digital images can be edited, stored, and manipulated can save a large amount of money over time. Digital video cameras range in quality from very poor (mobile phones) to astonishingly good (cameras costing tens of thousands of dollars).

Portability

When you’re ready to make your own movie, it’s tempting to get a camera straight away. But it is also important to think about what kind of camera you’re going to use. The first thing you need to know is the size of the device. You’ll probably want something that can fit in your pocket, but also something that won’t be too difficult to carry around if you need to move it a lot. Think about whether you want something completely portable or whether you’d like to be able to leave it in one place and film it from another location

A camera is the most important tool for a filmmaker and you have to make a decision about which camera to buy if you are going to make a movie. It is something that you will have to think about every time you sit down to write your screenplay and make your list of equipment that you will need. You will also have to think about it when it is time to make your movie and shoot it.