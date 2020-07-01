The Best Gambling Movies

If you’ve gone through a screenwriting class, one major thing you must have learnt is that movies are built on conflicts. Now, the protagonist in every movie must come across some challenges or difficult goals they must accomplish. Gambling naturally presents a clear plot for conflict, because the risk will always be there. Winning is always possible for a gambler, but losing is almost always staring you in the face in the same degree.

Now, many people have resorted to gambling online since the situation on ground may not allow them to move out of their houses and get to the casinos. However, some others try to satisfy their craving by frequenting CSGO gambling sites they find online, casinos and enjoying gambling centered movies. If you are in the league of the aforementioned, we have decided to be of help by giving you a list of the most interesting gambling movies that you can find online. These will definitely make your day, and you can stream them from any movie streaming app, or buy them from Amazon.

Uncut Gems (2019)

Because of this movie, many people have suggested that Adam Sandler should stick to drama instead of the comedy where he has achieved nothing significant. In the thriller, Uncut Gems, his performance was nothing short of amazing. He played the part of a jeweler and a gambling addict, and many people have opined that he gave an Oscar worthy performance. The character of Howard Ratner in the movie has been described as the best Sandler has ever played, because he made it seem like a real life situation. The movie, Uncut Gems (2019) gave the most glaring exploration of gambling addiction, and it is still recent, so people should enjoy it rather than hear about it. The best part of this is that you can get a VOD version of the movie. Get it and enjoy the brutal display.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

This is among the few movies that made more impact than the original film. Now, the original story was filmed in 1960, starring Rat Pack, but was remade with actors like Matt Damon, Brad Pitt and George Clooney playing great roles. From the not too popular original film, Steven Soderbergh created a fun-filled and very interesting movie that later led to a franchise.

We cannot say that the movie is all about gambling. But it is also very clear that the majority of the best scenes in the movie centered on casino tables in Las Vegas – moments that real life gamblers crave for. The ‘house always wins scene’ is one spectacular part of the movie that centers on gambling, and the movie can be purchased or streamed on Hulu.

Mississippi Grind (2015)

Are you a fan of captain Marvel? If you are, this is the movie that revealed Marvel’s directing team members Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden. Here, you will enjoy the storyline which is about two poker players traveling to New Orleans to enjoy a tournament that involved a huge prize. This is where Ryan Reynolds gave his best hands before Deadpool. His relationship with Ben Mendelsohn in the movie is very interesting.

However, this won’t be about comedy and laughs only. You will come face to face with cases of regret and depression, fueled by addiction. But it will captivate you completely, and you can watch it on Netflix or buy online.

The Gambler (1974)

You can’t complete a list on this topic without mentioning the 1974 classic. The Gambler is spectacular because James Toback, the writer, let the world into his own gambling addiction problems in the movie. But the highlight of the entire situation is that more than 350 women have come up to accuse him of sexually harassing them, in a case that spans more than 40 years. But what he provided here is just the script.

In the movie, James Caan played his best role in a movie. It is a movie where he masterfully showcased the act of keeping you on the edge while he slides deeper and deeper into problems that you are not sure of how he will come out of. This movie could be very difficult to get. It is not sold or rented online, and you have to be careful, not to go for the 2014 movie of the same name, starring different actors.

The Cincinnati Kid (1965)

This Cincinnati Kid is highly underrated, because a critical look at it will peach it against the Hustler. Here, Steve McQueen translated the titular “Kid” role perfectly. The movie is all about the kid who played poker during the great depression. But he sees himself as an excellent player, when in essence, he is just good. This led him to challenge Lancey “The Man” Howard, who is the best poker player to a poker hand. That hand of poker turned out to be what many people never expected. To see what it really turned out to be, seek for the movie and watch it. You can rent or buy it online.