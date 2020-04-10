“Honey Boy”: Hardly a Sweet Memoir

“Honey Boy” is a sordid saga “loosely” based upon troubled actor Shia LaBeouf’s thoroughly sad as hell childhood. This is clearly a movie LaBeouf needed to make. But why? To offer reasons for his jarringly erratic behavior after he became a young Hollywood darling superstar? To exorcise inner demons he may even now at 33 not understand? To inspire us to feel sorry for him? All of this? None of this? Who knows.

LaBeouf’s depiction of his failed rodeo clown single dad is a horror show. Where in the world was his mom? We don’t really find out here. Perhaps that’s LaBeouf’s way of protecting her. Again, how are we to know?

This is not bad filmmaking. It is just nearly impossible to recommend subjection to the relentless battering of misery and despair while enduring it all.