Netflix continues to remain at the forefront of the streaming market, with vast audiences from around the world. They are now becoming involved with some of the most anticipated movies set to hit the market, too. Here we cover two of those movies that many believe are going to be a huge success.

El Camino

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie has now hit our screens, and is a follow-on from the record breaking series. This served as an epilogue to the television series, and was again directed and produced by Vince Gilligan. The plot was centered around Jesse Pinkman, who is played by Aaron Paul – with the plot centred around his future endeavours, following the shocking events of the series finale.

Big things are expected of this movie, following the success of the series that received endless awards, including 16 Primetime Emmy awards and two Golden globe awards. It is widely regarded as one of the greatest television series of all time. The movie had been rumoured for several years, before filming began in the latter stages of 2018.

El Camino hit the screens earlier this month and has already began to receive positive reviews from critics. Critics such as those at Bingo Find, who regularly review movies and games (such as their review of actors you are most likely to see in a bad movie), will be expected to give the movie a huge thumbs up. Many have praised Aaron Paul for his performance, and this brought about closure from the series finale for fans.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (!!!) 11 October (!!!!!!) pic.twitter.com/njcEkiuoYd — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 25, 2019

The Irishman

The Guardian recently reviewed it as Martin Scorsese’s finest film in 30 years, as expectation continues to build ahead of its release. This included a stunning statement, that it’s his best picture since GoodFellas, and one of his best films ever. The movie has been directed and produced by Scorsese and written by Steven Zaillian, and is based on the 2004 memoir, I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt.

As expected, the movie stars a number of huge industry names, such as Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Russell Bufalino. This will be the ninth collaboration between Scorsese and De Niro, with others including Casino and the Godfather getting rave reviews.

Filming began on the movie back in 2017, before finishing in March 2018. The production costs reached $159 million, meaning it is one of his most expensive films of all time.

The Irishman has already premiered at the New York film festival, prior to its release on Netflix at the end of November. As discussed previously, the movie is receiving glowing reviews namely because of the screenplay and direction of the movie. This is set to be yet another classic from Scorsese.