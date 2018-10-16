From candidly capturing kids playing around the pool to preserving important moments like graduations and weddings, it was once commonplace to use film to record everyday situations or special life events of this nature. Both amateur and professional movie-makers have also long used certain grades of film to capture their creative inspirations. Regardless of what your film was used for, be aware that it won’t last forever. This is one of the most compelling reasons to let our experts convert your film to your preferred digital format – including MOV, AVI, and MP4.

Leading Film Conversion Technology



We use a high-quality 35mm film scanner to transfer 35mm film. The technology we use to scan 16mm and 8mm films for conversion is similar. The equipment we use is also able to remove most of the grain and video noise that often makes it difficult to fully enjoy older films. We may even be able to produce results with video and audio better than the quality of the original film.

High-End Film Conversion Services



What makes us stand apart from the crowd is the attention to detail we put into the film conversion process. Even with older 16mm film, we’re often able to restore picture and audio quality. While some film conversions may present unique challenges, rest assured our team has experience converting all types of film to various digital formats.



Bringing New Life to Old Family Movies Captured on 8mm Film



Eight-millimeter film was widely used in the ’60s and ’70s to capture family movies. It typically exists as either standard 8mm film or Super 8 – which can be further broken down as either single 8mm and straight-8. If you have older movies on 8mm, we normally recommend 2k scans to make sure all details are captured during the transfer process. Many of our customers prefer 8mm and Super 8 film transfers to be made to DVD or BluRay, although we can also create digital files if you wish.

Restoring and Preserving 16mm Film



This economical type of film was widely used for non-theatrical film making for a big part of the 20th century starting in the 1920s. If you have old 16mms, reduce the risk of losing them to age and deterioration with our film transfer services. What’s also great about our film transfer methods is the ability to improve resolution and produce video and audio that’s even higher in quality than what was originally captured.

Explore the Possibilities with Film Conversion



Film conversion or transfer isn’t just about preserving memories. It’s also about convenience. Let’s face it, not too many people still have film projectors sitting around somewhere in their homes. And even if you do have one, do you really want to drag it out and go through the process of setting it up every time you want to view family films? With our film conversion services, you’ll be able to:

• Easily make copies of converted films for family members and friends

• Conveniently watch films on any TV set that plays DVDs or BluRays

• View the digital files on certain mobile devices

• Eliminate the risk of damage from running older films through generic film transfer machines

• Have editing files produced to further preserve your film even more than what can be done with conversions to DVD

Let us preserve and even restore your films by producing a top-quality digital version.