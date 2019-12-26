The Greatest Movies On Screen Of All Time

Whether you’re a movie fanatic or an average moviegoer, knowing the greatest movies of all time is great information to share with your friends and family. These are the movies that have stirred the imagination of movie viewers, both young and old, throughout the years.

Besides, getting to watch these movies through streaming sites, some cinemas also hold special events that'll play these films.

So, what are the best movies that are still remembered for their social influence and great impact on the world?

Citizen Kane

Dir. Orson Welles (1941)

One of the greatest movies that both critics and moviegoers mention is Orson Welles’ Citizen Kanes. This film was nominated numerous times in the Academy Awards, and won the Best Writing for Original Screenplay in 1941.

Also, it was voted five times in British Film Institute Sight and Sound polls of critics, praised for its cinematography, editing, music, and narrative structure. That’s why it topped the 100 Years movie list of the American Film Institute in 1998.

Here are the cited reasons why Citizen Kane is one of the greatest movies of all time:

Ever since the film was publicized in 1942, Citizen Kane already received amazing reviews.

For instance, the New York Times (Bosley Crowther) said that the film is the most sensational movie ever created in Hollywood, so it’s considered as one of the Greatest Film Ever Made.

Film students adore the combination of movie genre of the movie Citizen Kane, from political drama to comic satire, until it transformed into a dark melodrama to uncover what Kane meant by “Rosebud”.

It offers a lot more entertainment to the viewers than education because of the impressive screenplay, comedy lines, and exchanges co-written by the comedy veteran, Herman J Mankiewicz.

The movie brings not only drama but also a comedy side that many people find it very entertaining.

Vertigo

Dir. Alfred Hitchcock (1958)

Vertigo is a classic movie directed by Alfred Hitchcock, who’s known for creating suspense films. The movie is about the hallucinating traps of desire.

The main actors of the movie are James Stewart (as Scottie Ferguson), Kim Novak (as Judy Barton and Madeleine Elster), and Barbara Bel Geddes (as Midge Wood). Scottie Ferguson was acrophobic in the movie and remodeled Judy Barton in the image of Madeleine Elster, his great love.

Here are good reasons why this movie is one of the greatest movies of all time:

In a poll conducted by the British Film Institute, Vertigo was championed by 846 critics, distributors, and academics as the greatest movie of all time , which replaced Citizen Kane’s top rank for about five decades.

The movie is famous for a camera trick that Hitchcock created to clearly show the vertigo of Scotty. It’s a zoom-in and camera pull-back in simultaneous movements, creating a depth of field disorientation.

Ever since, this camera trick was usually imitated and called “trombone shot” or “dolly zoom”.

According to Nick James , the editor of Sight and Sound, Vertigo reflects cultural changes in film criticism, making it “the ultimate critics’ film.” Many people who really don’t have a clear idea of who they are and what they want to be will relate to this movie, making a great impact on their lives upon watching it.

Titanic

Dir. James Cameron (1997)

If there’s one great movie that most modern people have watched in their lifetime, it’s the 1997 hit movie Titanic, played by Leonardo DiCaprio (Jack Dawson) and Kate Winslet (Rose Dawson Calvert). Rose narrated to Brock Lovett, a treasure hunter, about her unforgettable love story aboard Titanic.

So, what adults don’t know the famous movie, Titanic? It became a worldwide hit that captured the hearts and minds of the majority of the population. This romance-suspense movie made many people burst into tears because of its great impact on the heart.

Here are some of the reasons why the Titanic is one of the best movies of all time:

Titanic , since it was released, has appeared on the American Film Institute’s 100 Years for six times, which is rare for an average movie to obtain.

Titanic is one of the greatest movies of all time because of the number of awards it received, recognizing its impact on the people.

Titanic bagged 58 total nominations and awards. The film won four Golden Globes awards, including the Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, and Best Director.

It’s well-embraced by the masses because of its great story and cinematography. In fact, Titanic was the highest-grossing movie in history (with a $1.2 billion revenue record in March 1998) before the Avatar movie overtook its place in 2009.

The movie captured the hearts and minds of both the young and older adults, instilling the concept of true love that goes beyond time and disaster.

Tokyo Story

Dir. Yasujiro Ozu (1953)

In Tokyo Story, Shukishi (played by Chishu Ryu) and Tomi Hirayama (played by Chieko Higashiyama) visited their five children who are now adults and living their own life. However, their children were too preoccupied and too busy with a lot of things.

Only Noriko (played by Setsuko Hara), their widowed daughter-in-law (wife of Shōji, their middle son), entertained them. Eventually, Tomi died, and Shukishi gave a watch (from Tomi) to Noriko as a memento.

Towards the end of the story, Noriko traveled back to Tokyo, looking at the watch, which is a symbol of her future’s uncertainties and passing the time.

Here are the reasons why Tokyo Story is one of the greatest movies of all time:

The movie gained prestigious awards. Haruko Sugimura, who played the eldest daughter of the elderly couple, Shige, won the Best Supporting Actress at the Mainichi Film Award.

In 1957, the movie was screened in London (at the National Film Theatre) and in the film festivals, theaters, and museums of New York City in the 1960s.

The movie received rave reviews after the screening in 1972, impressing movie critics, like Charles Micherer, who have not heard of the film before, which influenced people’s concept and taste about the film, gaining recognition from many movie critics and the masses.

It’s a family movie that captures the hearts of the people because of the realization about how time quickly passes by and how every family member should treasure time spent with the family to avoid regret at the end.

Conclusion

The greatest movies of all time are real classics but go beyond time and across generations. The movies Vertigo, Citizen Kane, Tokyo Story, and Titanic are just a few of the many greatest films of all time. These movies will never be forgotten because of their excellent stories, unique themes, and stunning film-making.

Indeed, these movies are the greatest pride of the movie industry, giving hope to declining sectors due to digital piracy. It’s not surprising why these movies have received prestigious awards and positive criticisms from prominent movie critics because of the inspiration they bring to the movie creators and the masses.