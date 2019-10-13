Guide to Shamans Dream Slot

The screech of the eagle cracks on the sky, while a gigantic buffalo down in the valley eats the grass. A mysterious sound comes from the west and carries with it all the magic of the natives. You are living the Shamans’ dream. Eyecon released Shamans Dream slot to make you part of the history of the native Americans.

Shamans Dream Game Overview

A very well-made slot machine soaked into the spirit of the Apaches. The symbols, as well as the graphics perfectly match with the theme, and the feeling you will have by playing this game is that you are living in the wild west.

The machine presents, 5 reels with three rows. The paylines can be set by wish, from 2 up to 25, so like the stake which can be set from 1 penny per line to 50 pence per line when the Player selects the Maxbet.

To get a winning combination the symbols must be consecutive on an active payline, starting from the first wheel on the left of the screen. A very useful autoplay button allows you to set the number of “auto-spins”, then hands off and enjoy.

The Symbols

All the symbols are theme related. The wolf, the tomahawk, the buffalo, the eagle, the Indian warrior bring you inside the Shamans’ world. The less rewarding symbol, the totem, pays five times the stake placed on the line if three totems land on the screen, while the most rewarding symbol is the Wolf, which has the capability to pay you up to 9500 times the stake when 5 wolves come to visit you.

The Wilds on this Shaman Slot

A white Wolf represents the Wild in this game. Our friendly canid can substitute all other symbols in a winning combination, acting like a Joker, although it has its own winning table. If the Wolf is part of the win, the reward for the Player is doubled.

The Scatter

In the Shaman’s culture, when a man dreams is actually living an otherworldly experience, where the soul communicates with the body. The dream is a very important phase of life, then the Dreamcatcher is the perfect symbol to represent the Scatter. If three, or more Dreamcatchers appear anywhere on the reels, 15 free spins are given. While ‘dreaming’ all the prizes are tripled, and the free rounds can be re-triggered up to a maximum of 15 times. During the free spins the stake and the payline remain the same they are in the main game.

The Gamble Feature

Any time a winning combo rings, the gamble button turns active. This means you can double the reward if you guess which color the card will be. If you are brave enough the fate will help you, otherwise, when you wake up from the dream the entire booty has gone. Only the real Shaman can win.

Verdict of Shamans Dream Online Slot

The game is very easy to understand, and the screen is very tidy and clear. Probably some more embellishments would be appreciated but not necessary though.