Is 2019 Ford Taurus the sports sedan you should buy?

The sports sedan space is something that Ford has always found it difficult to crack. Apart from its iconic Mustang, the American auto giant doesn’t have many performance oriented products. Come 2019, Ford has updated its dated sedan, the Taurus. The 2019 Ford Taurus is available in 3 trims, namely SE, SEL, Limited and SHO, and its MSRP range is $27,800 – $42,975. Will this updated really change fortunes for the Taurus? Read on to find out.

Likes:

-> Compliant ride quality at highway speeds

-> Large trunk space

-> Availability of AWD

Dislikes:

-> Sluggish engine; overall dynamics are poor

-> Dated interiors

-> Poor front seats with zilch cushioning for back support

Design

The Ford Taurus comes across as a car which is straightforward, with strong character lines on the side profile. It looks bulbous, but isn’t modern, nor has any muscular flair. Overall design can be termed as average at best, something which won’t please everybody, but won’t offend either.

Step inside the interior, and you’re welcomed by the dated dashboard, which looks totally out of place in 2019. Interior quality is plasticky, and the seat comfort is average. What saves this drowning ship is the space that’s on offer and good all-round visibility. The interior package overall, disappoints on many fronts than one.

Features

For a car that’s being sold in 2019, it is decently equipped with a lot of features. Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, six-way power-adjustable front seats, a rearview camera, Sync voice controls, Bluetooth, a 4.2-inch central display, and a six-speaker sound system.

Other notable features include automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated, driver-seat memory settings, and a premium Sony audio system with HD radio, although these are limited to top-spec trims.

Performance

The Taurus is available with a 3.5-liter V6 engine, which is available in two states of tunes. In the SE, SEL and Limited Trims, it produces 288 horsepower and 254 lb-ft of torque, and the engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission.

In the range topping SHO trim, there is a significant power bump, and the engine produces 365 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, and the motor is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, sending power to all the four wheels.

Starting off is easy, and there is enough power on tap lower down the rev-band, and 0-60 mph is seen at 5.4 seconds, which is fast for a sports sedan. The happiness though, is short lived and the car just runs out of breath after 60 mph, which is sort of unexpected from a sports sedan. What lets the car further down is the unresponsive and bland steering, which doesn’t offer much of feedback.

Suspension setup is on the firmer side, and had this car got the steering it deserves, taking corners would have been a walk in the park. The gearbox is bit dated, but still lives upto expectations, and offers seamless shifts. Due to a firm suspension setup, the car does ride a bit harsh at slow speeds, but the ride quality improves as you build pace. Brakes are just about adequate to stop the car, nothing too special.

Taking solely performance into account, the car is an under-performer, and cannot hold a candle against its more accomplished rivals.

Safety

According to 2019 Ford Taurus review the car is scored a 5 star rating in crash tests conducted by NHTSA, and the car is decently loaded with safety features. Standard safety features include multiple airbags, stability control and a rearview camera. Optional safety kit includes adaptive cruise control, automated parallel parking system, forward collision warning system, and lane departure warning system.

Although decently loaded, the car still falls short of modern safety features offered by competitors.

Final Verdict

The Ford Taurus is one car, that you should consider only if you’re on a budget. It doesn’t offer mind-numbing performance, isn’t dynamically sorted and it doesn’t offer modern safety tech offered by competitors. Add to that dated interior and uncomfortable front seats, this car is for true Ford loyalists.