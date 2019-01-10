We’ve been feeling nostalgic lately and can’t help but binge some great older films. Streaming media has made this easier than ever with services like Crackle, Netflix, Amazon Video and more putting these movies right at our fingertips. Watching some of these I kept coming up with some nagging questions that I still haven’t discovered the answer. Have you ever wondered if it’s actually possible to survive a nuclear explosion by hiding in a fridge, or to make the jump from a crane into a burning skyscraper? I came across the The Mission Implausible interactive guide which takes the time to break down some of the most far-fetched scenes from iconic action films, looking at which are feasible and which Die Hard.

A screenshot of the guide can be seen above, but to really get the full effect please check it out here and below.

I’m sharing the list so you can go on this magical journey with me and scratch that itch that’s been in the back of your head for a while.

