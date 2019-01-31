Elon Musk at the Movies

So the world is for the brave, or is it the beautiful? Well, that really does not seem to be the case. In fact, it seems that the world is also for South African billionaires. Yes, we are talking about possibly the most controversial rich guy on this planet, and possibly Mars as well. Elon Musk is one Billionaire who is not camera shy. Actually, the man does not have problems with sharing his thoughts and indeed himself with the rest of the world.

Elon Musk in Iron Man 2

There have been several instances when the African billionaire appeared in movies. However, it was probably his cameo role in Iron Man 2 is most prominent. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one place that this real-life genius would be at home. This is due to his many contributions to the world of technology.

In his cameo, the Tesla CEO is looking as sharp as ever in a white suit jacket. He appears in the Monaco scene along with Black Widow (working undercover) and Miss Pepper Pots. But it was the brief conversation that was the most interesting.

The Real Iron Man

The thing that makes this cameo special is not the fact that Tony Stark is driving a Tesla. Rather it is that the scene is based in 2010. A time when Space X (another of Mr Musk’s companies) perfected the Merlin Engines for their rockets. This, together with the Elon’s declaration that he is working on Electric Jets make the scene significant.

The rockets have been used to launch many space vehicles into orbit. Something that has really revolutionised the world of space travel. It is due to his many inventions and maverick-like lifestyle that has resulted in people referring to him as the "real iron man". Oh, and he did once make a joke about making an Iron Man suit. But that is a discussion for another day.