13 Burning Questions I Need Answered in Foundation Season 3

Apple TV’s Foundation isn’t just sci-fi it’s full-blown calculus for your feelings. If you’ve got Foundation Season 3 questions, trust me, same. Season 2 left us jaw-dropped, brain-fried, and trying to figure out who’s actually running the show: Hari, Demerzel, the Mule, or some radiantly snarky algorithm in a knife hilt. It was smart, slick, and deeply confusing in the best way.

But for every answer we got, three more “Wait, what?” moments popped up. So, before Foundation Season 3 warps in, here are 13 huge questions I need answered. If not, I’m tossing my Prime Radiant into a Synnax ocean and joining the Mentalics.

1. Who’s really running the Empire In Foundation Season 3 – Empire, Demerzel or Cleon’s ghost?

At this point, let’s be real, Demerzel is the power behind the throne, beside the throne, and probably underneath it too. The flashbacks to Cleon I revealed she was locked up, broken down, and reassembled with a loyalty circuit to Empire but now that we know she’s basically immortal, what’s stopping her from running the show in perpetuity?

She’s been guiding, manipulating, and even eliminating Cleons with the cold efficiency of a Roomba with trauma. And if she’s the one who decides who lives, who rules, and who gets vaporized, then is she really serving the Empire… or is she the Empire? I need receipts.

2. Are we getting a Harry vs. Harry psychic showdown?

There are two versions of Hari Seldon now: Vault Harry (the digital prophet preaching psychohistory we call Harry Black) and Knife Harry (the scruffy rogue who rolls with Gale and Salvor like it’s space Survivor we call Harry White). But they’ve grown into separate entities with different memories and vibes. One is like a cosmic grandpa, the other is giving man with secrets energy.

They’ve already disagreed on major moves, and it’s only a matter of time before their agendas clash. So which Hari do we trust? Is one of them compromised? And when the time comes, who will the Prime Radiant actually obey? Because a Seldon vs. Seldon brain battle is the kind of nerd-fight I am desperate to see.

3. What’s next for Brother Dawn and Queen Sareth?

Season 2 ended with Brother Dawn yeeting himself into space with Queen Sareth in a love-fueled jailbreak. But this ain’t a romcom this is intergalactic rebellion. With the Cleonic dynasty on the ropes and Demerzel low-key turning into a robo-dictator, Sareth and Dawn could be the seeds of a rival power bloc.

Will they return to Cloud Dominion and rally support against Trantor? Will Dawn embrace being a new kind of Emperor or is he just trying to avoid becoming “Brother Gone”? Their union isn’t just romantic it’s political dynamite. And in a galaxy this unstable, that could spark a whole new war.

4. Will Cloud Dominion side with the Foundation?

If Dawn and Sareth convince Cloud Dominion to throw down with the Foundation, things will escalate fast. The Dominion controls entire clusters of micro-planets, and Sareth has every reason to despise Empire after what they did to her family. She’s young, sharp, and playing politics like a pro.

Aligning with the Foundation would give them muscle and legitimacy and give the Foundation its first real ally against the Empire. But can they trust each other? The Foundation’s already weaponized religion what’s stopping them from using Sareth too? This alliance could rewrite the galaxy’s power structure, if it doesn’t implode first.

5. Does Demerzel know the Spacers betrayed her?

In the finale, the Spacers those genetically engineered teleporters who power Empire’s ships straight up ditched Brother Day. That’s not just a logistical nightmare. That’s treason. But here’s the question: does Demerzel even know?

Because if she doesn’t, we’ve got a massive blind spot in her perfect little Empire matrix. And if she does, why hasn’t she retaliated yet? Is she losing control? Or worse did she let it happen? If the Spacers have cut ties, then Empire’s mobility and military reach just took a nosedive. That changes everything.

6. Is someone using the Prime Radiant to spy on Demerzel?

We know there are multiple Prime Radiants floating around the galaxy like cosmic USB sticks. And if Vault Hari has access to one while Knife Hari has another… who else might be listening in? Can these things sync up like cursed AirPods and beam secrets back and forth?

Imagine if someone (say, the Second Foundation, or Gaal in a moment of curiosity) is using the Radiant as a surveillance tool. Could they be watching Demerzel? Tracking Empire’s moves? Psychohistory wasn’t supposed to work on individuals — but if the Radiant is learning, adapting, or even developing sentience, it may already be playing puppet master.

7. What’s the deal with the painting wall in the palace?

Remember that mural wall little Cleon I used to find Demerzel? That wasn’t just fancy art that was function. A hidden passageway into forbidden tech, complete with secret archives and creepy old machines. But why hide it in plain sight?

And more importantly what else is behind there? If the Empire’s greatest secrets are painted over with vanity portraits of Empresses, then this whole palace might be a vault in disguise. Could the painting itself be a map? A code? A warning? I’m not sleeping on murals anymore. Not in this show.

8. What is Harry Black hiding?

Let’s just say it: Knife Harry (a.k.a. Harry Black) is kinda sus. He drops cryptic lines. He withholds info from Gale and Salvor. And somehow, he knows things even the Prime Radiant doesn’t seem to account for. So either he’s improvising extremely well, or he’s got a whole second agenda we haven’t seen yet. That brings us to one of the biggest Foundation Season 3 questions: who’s really in control?

Did he separate from Vault Hari for a reason? Did he choose to go rogue? And why does he seem so calm about the Mule like he knows more than he’s letting on? My tinfoil hat is buzzing, and I’m watching Harry Black like he owes me money.

9. What’s the Mule’s real connection to Gale?

When the Mule said he’d seen Gale “a thousand times in dreams,” that wasn’t just creepy. That was cosmic. Is he from the future? A parallel timeline? Is there a reincarnation twist here we’re not ready for?

Whatever it is, this bond between Gale and the Mule feels like more than just psychic noise. There’s history or future-history at play. And if he’s obsessed with her, then she might be the key to stopping him… or creating him. We don’t just need to know who the Mule is. We need to know why he’s watching Gale like she’s the final boss.

10. Are the Mentalics a threat to the Second Foundation?

The Second Foundation is supposed to be a secret order of mind-controllers who shape the galaxy from the shadows. But the Mentalics we’ve met? They’re traumatized cult kids with trust issues and a track record of mental assault.

Tellem Bond weaponized her abilities like a space parasite. If she’s the prototype for the Second Foundation, then Hari’s dream is already off the rails. Can the remaining Mentalics be trained or are they too unstable to lead anything, let alone the next stage of civilization?

11. Was Becky a prototype for Spacer replacement?

Brother Constant’s marsupial sidekick might’ve just been comic relief… but what if she wasn’t? You raised the theory that she could be part of some experiment in organic navigation, replacing the need for Spacers.

The show teased a lot about replacing old systems with new ones. Could Becky or creatures like her be grown into tools for jump travel? We’ve seen weirder. If Foundation’s working on bio-tech, then Becky might’ve just been the soft launch. Cute but dangerous.

12. Is the Cleonic Dynasty actually over?

Brother Day is dead. Brother Dawn is on the run. Brother Dusk is disillusioned. And the genetic tanks are compromised. Add to that Demerzel’s quiet freak-out and Sareth’s rebellion, and we’ve got a dynasty that’s looking less like royalty and more like a group project gone wrong.

So what’s next? Will Demerzel cook up a backup batch of clones? Will she break the loop entirely and install herself as ruler? Or is Empire about to fracture into warring factions? Season 3 might finally answer whether the clone line ends… or just mutates.

13. What’s really inside the Vault in Foundation Season 3?

The Vault is a floating mystery box that incinerates skeptics, speaks in riddles, and occasionally grants quests like it’s a galactic Dumbledore. But is Vault Hari just another copy of Seldon… or something more?

Is the Vault evolving? Is it housing someone or something else? Could it be a Trojan horse left by the original Hari to outwit even himself? If Season 3 opens that Vault for real, we may finally learn if psychohistory has a plan… or if the Vault’s been playing everyone from the start.

Final Thoughts

As Foundation Season 3 approaches, these answers matter more than ever… With so many unanswered threads, these Foundation Season 3 questions could reshape the whole galaxy. Foundation Season 2 gave us war, love, betrayal, psychic takeovers, and space sermons. But Season 3? Foundation Season 3 is poised to reshape everything we know about psychohistory. It better bring some answers. Because I’ve got questions, theories, and enough notes to make Hari blush.

And if Apple TV doesn’t give us the goods? I’m rewriting the future myself starting with Demerzel’s firewall.