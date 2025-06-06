Chris Moneymaker: The Americas Cardroom Poker Pro That Hollywood Elites Admire

Credit: @cmoneym21 on Instagram

Hollywood’s love affair with poker doesn’t end with movies like Rounders or Molly’s Game. The game lives on behind velvet ropes and in smoky backrooms filled with A-listers and pros playing high-stakes games away from the glare of the paparazzi. For stars who live in a world of illusion, poker offers something rare: truth. The cards don’t lie, and neither do the legends who’ve mastered them.

Enter Chris Moneymaker. Yeah, that’s his real name. And no, Hollywood didn’t invent him. But it’s fair to say Tinseltown has a bit of a crush. As reported in CNN, his shocking 2003 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event win, after qualifying online for just $86, didn’t just earn him $2.5 million. It ignited the “Moneymaker Effect,” a tidal wave of new players who suddenly believed that they could do it too. After all, the WSOP is one of the most prestigious poker tournaments globally, and Moneymaker’s win proved it could be anyone’s game.

Poker boomed, and Moneymaker became a household name overnight. But here’s the twist: instead of fading out like some one-hit wonder, Moneymaker became even more influential after the cameras stopped rolling. And in the process, he picked up some fans with Oscars, platinum albums, and serious red-carpet cred.

More Than a One-Hand Wonder: Moneymaker’s Second Act

A lot of players win big once and disappear. Not Moneymaker. He transformed his moment into a movement, becoming a long-time ambassador for the game and a trusted face in the industry.

Today, Moneymaker represents Americas Cardroom, one of the biggest online poker platforms in the world. A trusted entity in the poker community, the site is the number one in the US and has cemented a reliable reputation bolstered by its roster of ACR Pros. Although Moneymaker is the most iconic of these endorsers, other poker stars like Ebony Kenney and Tom Dwan are certainly making a name for themselves. Of course, Moneymaker’s role there isn’t just symbolic—he’s actively shaping the next generation of online poker. From livestreams to tour stops, he’s the bridge between casual fans and serious grinders.

He even has a series named after him—the Moneymaker Tour—a circuit designed to offer real players the same Cinderella shot he once got. It’s part nostalgia, part opportunity, and all heart. In a world where poker can sometimes feel mechanical, Moneymaker brings warmth, wit, and authenticity. And that’s exactly why celebs respect him



Leo and the Untold Poker Biopic

Leonardo DiCaprio has played stockbrokers, adventurers, and dream weavers. But at one point, he was circling a role where the chips—and stakes—were very real. In 2009, buzz spread about Leo starring in a Paramount movie based on the wild world of online poker. According to reports, the script revolved around the rise of poker sites and the operators behind them.



Although this film never saw the light of day beyond the rumor mill, it likely may have set Leo on an online poker rabbit hole where he inevitably would have learned more about Moneymaker. According to one interview with Moneymaker, the poker legend was once greeted and congratulated by Leonardo himself, with the Oscar winner even saying he is a big fan.

The admiration wasn’t just one-sided. Moneymaker has said in interviews that he was flattered DiCaprio was even aware of him, let alone familiar with his legacy. It’s not every day you get added to the mental Rolodex of an Oscar winner.

Timberlake, The Bracelet, and a Wild Poker Night

Justin Timberlake doesn’t just have poker skills—he’s got poker style. And when he played in a stacked private game, JT made it clear who he wanted at the table. In podcasts and interviews, Moneymaker has shared that he got a call from his lawyer late one night saying Justin was inviting him to a poker game he was currently part of. Moneymaker admitted not going, but that invitation alone is something many Timberlake fans would have been happy to go all in for.



As the story goes, Timberlake also once borrowed Moneymaker’s actual WSOP bracelet. Yes, the bracelet from 2003. It wasn’t for a bet or a costume party—it was for his 2018 Super Bowl halftime show. This marked his second performance for the sporting event, following his headline-making stint in 2004 with Janet Jackson. Though Timberlake didn’t end up wearing the ring during his actual performance due to its bulk, the fact that he wanted to add Moneymaker’s bling to his curated stage costume speaks volumes.

The Hollywood-Poker Pipeline: Why Moneymaker Stands Out

It’s not just about the bracelet, the tour, or the win. Celebrities respect Moneymaker because he’s the ultimate underdog who stayed grounded. He didn’t hire a publicist or try to spin a personal brand out of his moment. He just kept showing up, playing solid poker, and being real. And in an industry that worships authenticity—whether it’s through method acting or stripped-down acoustic sets—Moneymaker fits right in.

From the green felt to the silver screen, Moneymaker’s appeal goes beyond bluffing and betting. It’s about the story. He’s the everyman who made it, the math geek turned legend, the accountant who told Vegas to deal him in.

So, next time you see a Hollywood star casually dropping poker lingo or flashing their chip stack on Instagram, just remember: they’re probably trying to channel a little Moneymaker magic. And honestly? Who can blame them?