WWE Raw Results: Rollins Faces Off, Punk Strikes on May 26

The May 26 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw streamed live on Netflix from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. With Money in the Bank qualifiers heating up and the tag titles on the line, the show delivered five hard-hitting matches and one final twist fans won’t soon forget.

Rollins Strikes First, Punk Strikes Last

The night opened with highlights from Saturday Night’s Main Event, including John Cena’s win over R-Truth. Superstar arrivals followed, including Jey Uso, Lyra Valkyria, and Sami Zayn. Seth Rollins opened the show with his growing alliance, setting the tone for a night of rising tension.

Later in the night, The Judgment Day returned to their clubhouse segment, and appearances from Rusev, Akira Tozawa, and others pushed ongoing feuds further ahead of June’s Money in the Bank.

Match Results – WWE Raw on Netflix (May 26)

Penta def. Chad Gable and Dragon Lee



Penta secured a big win in the night’s first Money in the Bank qualifier. Despite fierce competition and multiple high spots, he hit the Mexican Destroyer to advance.

The New Day def. The Creed Brothers and War Raiders

In a triple-threat title match, World Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods retained their gold with a pinfall win over their rivals.

Kairi Sane def. Liv Morgan

Sane overcame interference from Roxanne Perez to defeat Morgan in a tough one-on-one bout. Despite having Raquel Rodriguez at ringside, Morgan couldn’t seal the win.

Rusev def. Akira Tozawa



Rusev continued his post-return dominance, easily defeating Tozawa via submission in a statement match that reinforced his monster heel run.

Seth Rollins def. Finn Bálor and Sami Zayn

Rollins earned a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match after outlasting Bálor and Zayn. But the night didn’t end there—CM Punk arrived post-match and blindsided Rollins with a brutal attack as Raw went off the air.

With tensions rising and Money in the Bank looming, next week’s Raw is poised to continue the chaos.

