WWE Monday Night Raw Results & Winners on May 19, 2025

The May 19 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw streamed live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, exclusively on Netflix. With the road to Saturday Night’s Main Event XXXIX heating up, fans witnessed key developments in championship storylines and qualifying bouts for Money in the Bank. Commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee were on hand to call the action during a night full of surprises, betrayals, and momentum-shifting battles.

Judgment Day Scores a Win with Help from Chad Gable

The opening match featured Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day, accompanied by Carlito, taking on the team of AJ Styles and Penta. Just when Penta looked to seize control, El Grande Americano (Chad Gable) appeared and ambushed him outside the ring. Bálor capitalized on the distraction and secured the pinfall victory for his team.

Roxanne Perez Punches Her Ticket to Money in the Bank

The first women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match delivered chaos and drama. Becky Lynch, Natalya, and Roxanne Perez battled in a triple-threat showdown. Despite Natalya’s veteran presence and Lynch’s fierce offense, Perez found her opening and pinned Natalya to earn a spot in the June 7 premium event.

Sheamus Overpowers Grayson Waller

In singles action, Sheamus faced off against Grayson Waller, who had Austin Theory in his corner. Waller’s showboating and interference attempts failed to shake Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior delivered a punishing Brogue Kick and earned a decisive pinfall victory.

Rhea Ripley Dominates Triple- Threat Qualifier

The second Money in the Bank qualifier pitted Rhea Ripley against Zoey Stark and Kairi Sane. All three women showcased fierce athleticism, but Ripley’s brute strength proved unmatched. She picked up the win via pinfall, joining Perez as a confirmed competitor in the 2025 ladder match.

Jey Uso Survives Bron Breakker in Chaotic Main Event

In the night’s headliner, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso went one-on-one with Bron Breakker in a high-stakes non-title bout. The match ended in controversy when Seth Rollins interfered and attacked Uso. As a result, Jey won by disqualification, though tensions between all three competitors continued to escalate.

As Raw concluded, the message was clear: rivalries are intensifying, alliances are shifting, and every match is setting the stage for a dramatic Saturday Night’s Main Event.