Time To Cleanse Your Sins With Dinesh Vijan’s “Bhool Chuk Maaf”!

A Hindi language fantasy romantic comedy titled “Bhool Chuk Maaf”, translated as “Forgive My Mistakes”, just hit the Bollywood big screens on May 23, 2025. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and written and directed by Karan Sharma, the film stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.

When you do something wrong, you may ask for forgiveness from the Lord. But what if you are involved in some misdeed, then vow in front of God that you will definitely do “something right” if your wish comes true? God will probably hold on to your wish until you rectify that misdeed.

Well, that’s what happens in this small-town romantic comedy. Lovebirds Ranjan Tiwari (Rajkummar Rao) and his girlfriend Titli Mishra (Wamiqa Gabbi) decided to get married against their families’ wishes. But one condition was put by Titli’s father. Ranjan has to secure a government job within two months, otherwise, Titli will be married to someone else.

In pursuit of a fast-track government job crack, Ranjan made a vow to Lord Shiva that if he gets a government job, he would do some generous act. However, unknowingly, Ranjan had committed a sin. He had bribed an agent (Sanjay Mishra) to get a government job, and that agent had cut off a deserving candidate’s name from the selection list and put Ranjan’s name over there. The result? Every morning when Ranjan woke up, he would find himself trapped in a time loop!

Ranjan and Titli’s marriage was fixed on the 30th of the month. But Ranjan woke up every day to find that it was still the 29th! Will Ranjan be able to come out of the time trap set for him by Lord Shiva and finally be able to marry Titli on the 30th? Will the 30th ever come for him? Watch the comedy unfold as Ranjan gets feisty and desperate to make the Lord forgive his sins and escape the bizarre time trap.

The Good:

A light romantic comedy based on a time-trap story with funny punches here and there. That’s what best describes Bhool Chuk Maaf. This is a small-town story. The filming took place in the city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, India. The plot is interesting and very unpredictable. This makes the screenplay engaging and will keep you glued till the end.

The funny punches in local dialects throughout the screenplay make the drama even more appealing. You would find yourself chuckling as the screenplay proceeds. There are some serious and emotional moments at the end, but the mild comedy consumes major screen time and surpasses all seriousness.

Rajkummar Rao, as usual, soars high with his comical characters in most of his movies. So, does he in Bhool Chuk Maaf. Wamiqa plays a carefree young woman who is in love with Rajkummar’s character, with a magnificent bonding and chemistry. The beauty about this comedy drama is that everyone from the supporting cast gave their best in terms of hilarity.

The cinematography and sets captured a nostalgic small-town effect. The editing was crisp, and the film had a compact time duration of just 2 hours.

The Bad:

I wouldn’t say that Bhool Chuk Maaf is a full-on comical entertainer. Even though the first half of the screenplay was very much intriguing, there were some unexpected, sloppy moments in the second half. The filmmakers did try to create an engaging drama through a time loop, but unfortunately, certain repetitive sequences during the time trap did instill boredom.

The film also contains scenes of self-harm and suicide. Therefore, parental guidance is advised for children.

The Verdict: A Light Comical Entertainer!

This romantic comedy faced massive controversy amidst the recent India-Pakistan conflict, where the filmmakers decided to show this film on an OTT platform. But they had previously booked this for a theatrical release. As a result, theater officials filed a lawsuit against its production house, Maddock Films, because of their abrupt decision to cancel the film’s theatrical release at the last minute, which caused financial losses for theaters. As such, the Bombay High Court prohibited Maddock Films from releasing this film on digital platforms. It thus got a new theatrical release date, which is May 23, 2025.

Bhool Chuk Maaf also exposes the obsession of the Indian society with government jobs. It happens that if a young man has a government job, which is a stable income in India, he is considered a better prospect as a groom than other guys who work in the private sector. Of course, government jobs have security, but the Indian society needs to rise above this orthodoxy.

Leaving all logic aside, Bhool Chuk Maaf delivers a blend of comedy, romance, life struggles, and emotions that will leave you enlightened at the end. If you have unknowingly done something wrong, then it’s time you pray “Bhool Chuk Maaf” and watch this funny movie for some mild entertainment.

Acting - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Plot/Screenplay - 7/10 7/10

Setting/Theme - 6.5/10 6.5/10

Watchability - 7.5/10 7.5/10

Acting - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Plot/Screenplay - 7/10 7/10

Setting/Theme - 6.5/10 6.5/10

Watchability - 7.5/10 7.5/10

Rewatchability - 4/10 4/10 Overall 7/10 7/10