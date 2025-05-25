Memorial Day Watchlist: 4 Indian Films to Reflect and Rewind on ZEE5 Global

This Memorial Day we are skipping the grill and firing up the smart TV. It is time to honor the real MVPs, those who serve and those who sacrifice, by diving into some bold brilliant and downright binge worthy storytelling on ZEE5 Global. We are talking about four Indian films that go way beyond entertainment. These are stories soaked in courage legacy and let’s be honest a few high stakes explosions. Whether you are in deep thought mode or locked on the couch with snacks ZEE5 Global has your long weekend covered.

1. Costao

Language: Hindi

Genre: Biographical Crime Drama

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G

Costao tells the story of Costao Fernandes a fearless customs officer in 1990s Goa. This man did not just follow the rules he rewrote them while taking down a gold smuggling ring with more twists than your favorite streaming drama. Nawazuddin Siddiqui delivers the kind of performance that makes you lean in and hold your breath. Grit depth and a dash of emotional chaos make this film a standout.

2. Uri The Surgical Strike

Language: Hindi

Genre: Action War

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal

This is the movie that gave us the quote everyone repeats even if they never served. Uri is based on the 2016 Indian Army operation and it packs emotional punches and explosive action. Vicky Kaushal commands the screen with precision. It is a salute to the brave and the bold the kind of film that makes your chest swell a little bit.

3. Sam Bahadur

Language: Hindi

Genre: Biopic Military Drama

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra

What do you get when you mix military genius charm and a killer mustache You get Sam Manekshaw. Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar follows the life of India’s first Field Marshal. Vicky Kaushal once again brings depth and charisma to the screen. The film shows the battles fought both on the field and in the mind. This one goes beyond uniforms and medals. It is a masterclass in leadership.

4. Parmanu The Story of Pokhran

Language: Hindi

Genre: Historical Drama

Cast: John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani

Set during India’s secret nuclear tests in 1998 Parmanu delivers high stakes drama with a patriotic pulse. John Abraham plays a civil servant who races against time politics and sabotage. It is a quiet kind of heroism that speaks volumes. The suspense builds slowly but the payoff hits like a shockwave.

Why These Films Matter This Weekend

Each of these stories honors the spirit of resilience and the weight of sacrifice. They are more than just entertaining. They challenge us to think about legacy and the personal price of service. Whether it is a soldier a strategist or a civil servant these films bring depth and humanity to heroism.

All these titles are now streaming on ZEE5 Global. You can find them on Roku Apple TV Android TV Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Smart TVs. Or skip the remote drama and go directly to www.zee5.com. The ZEE5 Global app is also available in the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

This Memorial Day your remote should work harder than your grill. Let ZEE5 Global guide your weekend with films that bring the heat the heart and the humanity. Reflect recharge and rewind with stories that will stick with you long after the credits roll.



