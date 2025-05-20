It: Welcome to Derry Trailer: Pennywise Is Back

HBO has released the first teaser trailer for It: Welcome to Derry, the highly anticipated supernatural horror series that serves as a prequel to the hit films It (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019). Set decades before the Losers’ Club faced off against the evil that haunts the small town of Derry, Maine, the series dives deeper into the origins of Pennywise the Clown and the dark history that has plagued the town for generations.
The Setup:
Developed by It filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, along with Jason Fuchs, Welcome to Derry expands on the mythology of Stephen King‘s iconic 1986 novel. The teaser offers only brief glimpses of the terror to come — ominous red balloons drifting through the foggy streets, cryptic imagery, and unsettling whispers that build to a fleeting yet unmistakable image: Bill Skarsgård reprising his role as the terrifying Pennywise, grinning from the shadows.
The series boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, James Remar, and Stephen Rider. While the teaser reveals little in terms of plot, the mood is unmistakably grim and suspenseful, capturing the same dread-filled atmosphere that made the films so successful.