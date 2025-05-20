It: Welcome to Derry Trailer: Pennywise Is Back

HBO has released the first teaser trailer for It: Welcome to Derry, the highly anticipated supernatural horror series that serves as a prequel to the hit films It (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019). Set decades before the Losers’ Club faced off against the evil that haunts the small town of Derry, Maine, the series dives deeper into the origins of Pennywise the Clown and the dark history that has plagued the town for generations.

The Setup:

Developed by It filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, along with Jason Fuchs, Welcome to Derry expands on the mythology of Stephen King‘s iconic 1986 novel. The teaser offers only brief glimpses of the terror to come — ominous red balloons drifting through the foggy streets, cryptic imagery, and unsettling whispers that build to a fleeting yet unmistakable image: Bill Skarsgård reprising his role as the terrifying Pennywise, grinning from the shadows.

The series boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, James Remar, and Stephen Rider. While the teaser reveals little in terms of plot, the mood is unmistakably grim and suspenseful, capturing the same dread-filled atmosphere that made the films so successful.

Expectations: As someone who absolutely adored the two It movies that we got from Muschietti, this series has me super excited. Just from watching the short teaser, you can tell that this is most definitely the same creative team behind those movies, which to me, is a very good thing. There’s just something about the Muschietti adaptation of It that has this cozy small-town feel to it while also being pure nightmare fuel. Derry, Maine is a wonderfully eerie place in this universe and this trailer teases things beautifully. It doesn’t show too much and it doesn’t show too little. Plus that little tease of Skarsgård in here is short and sweet – just how it should be. Save the real good stuff for the actual show, please, and don’t show him too much in the second trailer that’s to come! Overall: Spanning nine episodes, It: Welcome to Derry is scheduled to debut in Fall 2025 on HBO. With Skarsgård’s return and the original creative team behind the camera, expectations are high for a chilling exploration of Derry’s cursed legacy — and the evil that slumbers beneath its surface. Fans of King’s horror universe and the It films alike will want to keep their eyes on the storm drains.