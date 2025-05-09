Contests
Thunderbolts*

Fandango Five Dollar Daily Giveaway

By
May 9, 2025
2 min read
In Contests

We’re excited to announce our latest contest, where you have a chance to win a $5 Fandango promo code every day! These promo codes can be used to see any movie in theaters where Fandango is accepted, including blockbuster hits like Thunderbolts* or Sinners

Enter Below

 

Contest Details

  • Today’s Winners: we will randomly select winners from the pool of entries.
  • Prize: Each daily winner will receive a $5 Fandango promo code.
  • Contest Duration: The contest runs until May 9, 2025. Be sure to enter daily for more chances to win!
  • Promo Code Expiration: The Fandango promo codes expire on May 10, 2025. Make sure to use them before they expire!

Terms and Conditions

  • Only one entry per person per day is allowed.
  • Winners will be notified via email daily.
  • Promo codes are valid only at theaters that accept Fandango.
  • The contest is open to residents of the US where Fandango is accepted.
  • See additional terms and conditions.

Don’t miss out on your chance to win! Enter now and enjoy the magic of movies with a $5 Fandango promo code. Good luck!

Thunderbolts Marvel MCU Florence Pugh Sebastian Stan Movie Trailer Sentry

THUNDERBOLTS*. © 2024 MARVEL

Director:Jake Schreier
Writer(s):  Joanna Calo, Lee Sung Jin, Eric Pearson
Stars:  Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen
Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Share this Story

About

Emmanuel is a Rotten Tomatoes Approved, Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He's contributed to other outlets such as ScreenRant andThe Wrap, and has been featured on television such as MSNBC. Be sure to join the other fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Contact with professional inquiries: [email protected] For The Movie Blog inquiries and advertisement contact: [email protected]
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette
Load More In Contests

Check Also

WWE Raw Results for May 5: Chaos, Betrayals, and Title Tension

WWE Raw on May 5 delivered chaos with Penta’s victory, Rusev’s violent return, and IYO SKY getting ambushed ahead of Backlash 2025.

© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved Powered by The Movie Blog