Critic Reviews or Audience Reviews: Which One Should You Trust for Your Next Movie Watch?

We’ve all been in this dilemma before. It’s a Friday night, and you’re all cozied up on your couch with your snacks at hand, ready to get entertained. You turn on your favorite streaming app, and only one question remains: What do I watch tonight?

Since nothing comes to mind, you scroll through the posters, skimming the synopsis to see anything that captures your interest. You even try watching a few trailers, but you aren’t sold yet. After scrolling and skimming for a couple of minutes, you realize that checking online reviews will give you the answer you are looking for.

But one site says critics gave the film a thumbs up while moviegoers regretted every minute of the 2-hour film. Another site shows the audience loved the movie, but critics felt a 3/10 rating would be fair.

So the question then becomes who do you trust? Film critics who are the curators of cinema or moviegoers like you who grabbed a popcorn and spoke their heart out about the movie?

The Critics: Masters of the Cinema

Critics are the guardians of the cinematic kingdom. Professionals who have studied film theory, history, and production, and who probably watch more movies in a month than most of us see in a year. Their take on films is always in-depth and insightful, with what-to-knows that most people would miss.

When analyzing a film, nothing passes them from the performances, screenplay, cinematography and direction to the subtext. So if they praise a movie, it won’t be a generic “Hey, that movie was cool,” but an abstract opinion that explains the film in a broader artistic and cultural context.

If you consider yourself a cinephile who seeks depth and meaning in films, their perspective is gold. However, critics can be out of step with everyday tastes. For a Friday night watcher, a slow-burn indie movie with layers to unravel might not be it, even though critics laud the film.

They are also not immune to bias, favoring art house films over blockbuster movies. Let’s not get started with sequels and reboots, which they are usually skeptical about, even though they are quite good.

The Audience: Raw and Relatable Insight

On the other side of the ring, you have audience reviews from regular folk. They speak the language of the people, and their opinions are either the movie rocked or sucked—no in between.

Sites like IMDb and the audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes are usually a chaotic battleground with fans of the film praising it and disappointed viewers ranting about it. Each pleading their case, you’ll get to see why some people loved the movie and why others hated it.

While this democratic approach feels refreshing, it also has its downsides. For starters, a movie might be hyped just because of one particular scene, which can be misleading. Some might approve of a film just because their favorite actor or actress was in it. It’s why, at times, you go to the cinema and wonder why a film had all that hype.

Audience reviews can also be unreliable due to review bombing, which happens when groups downvote a movie because of political or ideological reasons.

Who Wins?

Expert opinions and audience reviews have always played a key role in shaping industries, not just the film sector. Music faces a similar situation. Normal listeners have their opinions, and producers or music creators have theirs.

In gaming, casino experts offer valuable insights, and players share their experiences with the best online casino, getting approval from both camps. There are even dedicated sites for casino player reviews.

In the film industry, both critics and audiences bring value, but for different reasons. If you’re in the mood for something thought-provoking, artistically bold, and unconventional, critics will point you to the best movies.

But if you want to relax, laugh, and be entertained with insane stunts, then skip right to audience reviews. Their unfiltered opinion and similar tastes will suggest a bingeable and fun Friday night film.

You can still get the best of both worlds. In cinema, some films are highly rated, appealing to both critics and audiences. Movies like Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Lord of the Rings, Batman: The Dark Knight, and The Matrix are top choices that everyone agrees are a must-watch.