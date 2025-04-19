WWE SmackDown Recap: Cody Stands Tall, Cena Hits Rock Bottom (April 18, 2025)

On the final stop before WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes and John Cena drop verbal and literal bombs, Carmelo Hayes makes history, and tensions boil over across the roster.

The Good

Cody Rhodes is officially HIM. Cody finally gave John Cena the reality check he desperately needed. Cena tried to break Cody down with “you’re too weak” mind games, but Cody fired back with some of the sharpest verbal jabs we’ve ever seen on WWE TV. “You’re overbearing, out of touch, your face looks like melted wax, and your neck’s a stack of dimes.” When Rhodes cooked Cena, he served the whole arena a full-course meal. The final Cross Rhodes on Cena was the perfect exclamation mark heading into WrestleMania.

Carmelo Hayes winning the Andre the Giant Battle Royal was a statement. Hayes didn’t just survive 25 other men — he outlasted Shinsuke Nakamura, Andrade, and even a sneak attack by El Grande Americano. “Carmelo Hayes didn’t just win — he made sure the world knew that ‘Melo Don’t Miss’ isn’t a catchphrase, it’s a warning.”

Seth Rollins reminded everyone why he’s the heart and soul of WWE. His opening promo stitched together a decade of WWE history with charisma, bitterness, and brutal honesty. Rollins’ “big, fat check” roast of CM Punk had the crowd chanting along, and his recounting of sacrificing everything while others coasted was a clinic in storytelling.

**The women’s segment felt electric. **Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Io Sky, Naomi, and Jade Cargill all tangled in a chaotic, high-stakes confrontation. Naomi confronting Belair about ghosting her texts? Relatable. Jade Cargill stepping into the storm and Naomi shoving her into Ripley? Instant drama. Io Sky being the smartest one in the room and moonsaulting them all into the abyss? Chef’s kiss.

The Street Profits vs. Motor City Machine Guns was the smooth, high-flying chaos we deserved. Even though DIY crashed the party, it only added to the unpredictable energy ahead of next week’s TLC title match.

The Bad

The DIY interference during the Profits vs. Machine Guns match was tired. Not every great match needs a “chaotic no-finish,” and this robbed fans of what could’ve been a classic.

The Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green match was… there. Neither woman did anything wrong, but it felt like filler sandwiched between WrestleMania-level stakes elsewhere on the card.

Tama Tonga being written off before the LA Knight vs. Solo match felt abrupt. LA Knight attacking Tonga backstage was cool, but it made the match feel slightly lopsided and predictable.

Overall Reaction

This SmackDown felt like a celebration, a funeral, and a battle cry all rolled into one.

“When Cody stood tall, when Carmelo ascended, when Rollins roared — you could feel WWE preparing for a tectonic shift.”

John Cena’s final mind games have set the perfect emotional stakes. Carmelo Hayes’ big moment felt earned, not gifted. Seth Rollins reminded everyone why he’s more than just drip—he’s DNA.

Every major WrestleMania match now has fire behind it.

Final Grade: A

Standout Performer: Cody Rhodes

Breakout Moment: Carmelo Hayes wins the Andre Battle Royal

Best Storyline Advancement: Cody and Cena’s combustible confrontation

WWE just dropped a SmackDown that felt like the final lap in a race—and everyone’s tires are about to blow at the finish line.