WWE Monday Night Raw Results on Netflix (April 28)

The April 28, 2025 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw streamed live on Netflix and brought major fallout from WrestleMania 41. Hosted at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, the night laid groundwork for the next big pay-per-view events, including Backlash in May and SummerSlam in August.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis temporarily oversaw Raw, leading to some surprising developments. Commentary was provided by Michael Cole and Pat McAfee as usual.

Raw Match Results – April 28, 2025

The show opened with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman in the ring, teasing major shifts within the roster. Here’s what went down in the ring:

Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez

This match was interrupted when Giulia attacked Ripley mid-bout, resulting in a disqualification. Perez and Giulia tried to gang up on Ripley until Women’s World Champion IYO SKY arrived to even the odds. Ripley was declared the winner by DQ, but the post-match chaos may be a sign of a future tag alliance.

War Raiders vs. Judgment Day

Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh, with Carlito in their corner, faced off against the War Raiders. Despite interference, Penta made a surprise appearance and threw McDonagh from the top rope. That interference gave the War Raiders a pinfall victory.

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile

NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer returned to Raw and took on Ivy Nile in a hard-hitting non-title bout. Vaquer walked away with the win via pinfall, continuing her dominant run on both brands.

Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn



Rollins had tried earlier in the night to recruit Zayn to his stable, but Zayn refused. That defiance led to a brutal main event. Despite Zayn’s resilience, the referee called for a stoppage, awarding the win to Breakker.

What’s Next for WWE?

As WWE sets the stage for Backlash, fans should expect tensions to rise between Ripley, Perez, and Giulia, while the Rollins–Heyman–Breakker alliance continues to flex its dominance. With stars like Sami Zayn and IYO SKY stepping up, this new chapter of Raw promises major shake-ups ahead.

For more on WWE’s streaming lineup, visit WWE.com or check out Netflix’s sports section to catch up on recent events.