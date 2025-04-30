TV Chat
Monday Night Raw WWE Netflix (2)

WWE Monday Night Raw Results on Netflix (April 28)

By
April 30, 2025
5 min read
In TV Chat

The April 28, 2025 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw streamed live on Netflix and brought major fallout from WrestleMania 41. Hosted at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, the night laid groundwork for the next big pay-per-view events, including Backlash in May and SummerSlam in August.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis temporarily oversaw Raw, leading to some surprising developments. Commentary was provided by Michael Cole and Pat McAfee as usual.

Raw Match Results – April 28, 2025

The show opened with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman in the ring, teasing major shifts within the roster. Here’s what went down in the ring:

Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez
This match was interrupted when Giulia attacked Ripley mid-bout, resulting in a disqualification. Perez and Giulia tried to gang up on Ripley until Women’s World Champion IYO SKY arrived to even the odds. Ripley was declared the winner by DQ, but the post-match chaos may be a sign of a future tag alliance.

Monday Night Raw WWE Netflix (2)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 28: Rhea Ripley (Black) vs Roxanne Perez (Pink) with interference by Giulia (Purple Hair) and IYO Sky (Yellow) during Monday Night RAW at T-Mobile Center on April 28, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

War Raiders vs. Judgment Day
Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh, with Carlito in their corner, faced off against the War Raiders. Despite interference, Penta made a surprise appearance and threw McDonagh from the top rope. That interference gave the War Raiders a pinfall victory.

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile
NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer returned to Raw and took on Ivy Nile in a hard-hitting non-title bout. Vaquer walked away with the win via pinfall, continuing her dominant run on both brands.

Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn

Monday Night Raw WWE Netflix (2)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 28: Bron Breakker (RED) vs Sami Zayn (Black) with Seth Rollins (Blue/Gold jacket) and Paul Heyman (Suit) during Monday Night RAW at T-Mobile Center on April 28, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.


Rollins had tried earlier in the night to recruit Zayn to his stable, but Zayn refused. That defiance led to a brutal main event. Despite Zayn’s resilience, the referee called for a stoppage, awarding the win to Breakker.

What’s Next for WWE?

As WWE sets the stage for Backlash, fans should expect tensions to rise between Ripley, Perez, and Giulia, while the Rollins–Heyman–Breakker alliance continues to flex its dominance. With stars like Sami Zayn and IYO SKY stepping up, this new chapter of Raw promises major shake-ups ahead.

For more on WWE’s streaming lineup, visit WWE.com or check out Netflix’s sports section to catch up on recent events.

Where to Watch WWE Raw

Catch new episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw every Monday night at 7 p.m. CST, streaming live on Netflix. For tickets and venue info, visit the Target Center. Stay updated on all match announcements and official news at WWE.com.

Netflix WWE Monday Night Raw (5)

Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Share this Story

About

Emmanuel is a Rotten Tomatoes Approved, Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He's contributed to other outlets such as ScreenRant andThe Wrap, and has been featured on television such as MSNBC. Be sure to join the other fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Contact with professional inquiries: [email protected] For The Movie Blog inquiries and advertisement contact: [email protected]
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette
Load More In TV Chat

Check Also

Final Destination: Bloodlines – Chicago – Advance Screening

Love Hurts stars Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, and more. See it early and free by entering this giveaway.

© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved Powered by The Movie Blog