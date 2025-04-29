Thunderbolts Review – Where Trauma Meets Teamwork

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes: Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and John Walker. After being caught in a deadly trap orchestrated by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the group must embark on a dangerous mission that forces each of them to confront their darkest secrets. Along the way, the dysfunctional group must decide whether they will tear each other apart—or find redemption and form something greater than themselves before it’s too late.

The Good:

The performances are a clear standout, with Florence Pugh delivering an absolutely stellar performance as Yelena. She balances both the emotional weight and the comedic beats of the film with ease, grounding the movie with genuine heart. Pugh’s depth gives the story a stronger emotional pull, making her an undeniable bright spot for the film.

The chemistry between the ensemble cast is another highlight. Every character feels distinct, and the actors’ natural rhythm with one another makes the group’s connection believable and engaging. Whether in moments of banter or emotional interactions, the team dynamic comes alive.

The action sequences are thrilling and diverse, keeping the adrenaline pumping. My favorite moments include the chaotic four-way battle in the first act and an exciting desert chase in the second act. In that latter scene, I felt like it was a combination of “Terminator 2” and “Mission: Impossible 2“. Moments like that showcase inventive choreography and cinematography that keep each fight scene fresh.

Thematically, Thunderbolts strikes a strong chord by externalizing its characters’ internal battles. Themes of fighting the darkness within, dealing with loss, guilt, and trauma are woven carefully into the narrative, giving audiences a chance to connect deeply with these flawed heroes. The way the characters’ struggles are visualized on screen adds an extra layer of impact that resonates well beyond the action.

The Bad:

Despite its strengths, the film struggles with tone. There’s a noticeable push-pull between comedy and seriousness, and it feels like Thunderbolts couldn’t fully commit to either. Some comedic banter works, but much of it undercuts the film’s darker, more emotionally heavy themes. Choosing a more grounded tone similar to Captain America: The Winter Soldier might have better served the story. Given the heavy, traumatic experiences for the characters, the comedy only undercuts the gravity and minimizes the impact. It’s hard to empathize with a character’s trauma if I’m laughing at a zinger 2 minutes later.

Red Guardian’s portrayal continues Marvel’s overuse of the “bumbling oaf” trope. While David Harbour is a talented actor, his character is often reduced to a punchline, missing opportunities for more meaningful depth.

Storytelling-wise, Thunderbolts plays things too safe. The plot feels predictable, and just when it seems like the film might take a bold risk, it pulls its punches. Critical story beats wrap up too neatly, and the lack of real consequences dampens some of the film’s bigger emotional swings. The absence of any real exploration into Bucky’s newfound political status also leaves a noticeable gap, especially for fans following the wider MCU storylines.

The Verdict:

Thunderbolts* is a superhero therapy session that tries to deliver more than it needs to, but ultimately achieves its goal of being entertaining. It struggles at times to find its true identity, but when it works, it delivers entertainment with emotional weight. Florence Pugh’s powerhouse performance and the film’s strong ensemble chemistry carry it through its rougher patches.

While it might not hit the emotional highs or genre-bending risks of Marvel’s best work, Thunderbolts is a fun ride worth catching on the big screen—especially with friends. Stay through the credits: the first scene leans into humor, but the second post-credit scene hints at bigger, more intriguing things for the MCU.

Go in with tempered expectations, and you’ll leave satisfied.

Director:Jake Schreier

Writer(s): Joanna Calo, Lee Sung Jin, Eric Pearson

Stars: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen

