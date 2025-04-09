The New York African Film Festival: Celebrating African Cinema

The New York African Film Festival (NYAFF) is back for its 32nd edition, bringing a vibrant celebration of African culture, cinema, and storytelling. Taking place from May 7 to May 13, 2025, this festival is a must-attend event for anyone who loves great films, bold ideas, and fresh perspectives on African life, culture, and history.

A Festival with a Purpose



NYAFF has been showcasing African filmmakers since 1993, making it a staple for both film lovers and industry professionals who want to dive deep into the rich tapestry of African cinema. But what makes this festival stand out from the crowd? It’s not just about films—it’s about giving a platform to stories that often go untold, amplifying voices from all corners of Africa and its diaspora.

This year’s theme, “Fluid Horizons: A Shifting Lens on a Hopeful World,” explores the resilience of African youth, focusing on how the next generation of filmmakers is shaping the future with their cameras. It’s not all just doom and gloom—these filmmakers offer hope, creativity, and a fresh lens on a dynamic world. With a mix of documentaries, comedies, dramas, and experimental films, NYAFF is ready to take us on a cinematic journey like no other.

Must-See Highlights of NYAFF 2025

Opening Night – Freedom Way



The festival kicks off with a bang! Afolabi Olalekan’s Freedom Way is a fast-paced thriller set in Lagos, Nigeria. The film delves into the struggles of Nigerian youth facing harsh laws, police harassment, and a society on the brink of change. It’s an electrifying start to the festival that promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

**Centerpiece – Memories of Love Returned

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine’s Memories of Love Returned is a documentary that will tug at your heartstrings. Executive produced by Steven Soderbergh, this film captures the transformative power of photography through the lens of Kibaate Aloysius Ssalongo, a photographer who documented his community in Uganda over several decades. If you’re into moving stories about love, memory, and culture, this one’s a must-see.

Closing Night Shorts Program: In the Arms of the Mother

The closing night celebrates the strength and complexity of African women through a shorts program featuring films like We Will Be Who We Are and Iron Fist. These films touch on themes of empowerment, struggle, and resilience, offering a diverse range of stories from the African continent. This showcase is a testament to the incredible talent and narratives that African women bring to the screen.

Film Spotlights: From the Congo to Mali

NYAFF 2025 also takes a deep dive into the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Mali. The DRC spotlight highlights filmmakers like Mwezé Ngangura and Balufu Bakupa-Kanyinda, showcasing gripping documentaries such as The Tree of Authenticity, which recounts the ecological destruction brought by colonialism. Meanwhile, Fatou Cissé’s Furu tackles forced marriages in Mali, exploring the societal pressures that young women face.

A Diverse Collection of Films

With films like The Man Died, based on the memoirs of Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, and Ndar, Saga Waalo, a documentary about the port of colonial penetration in Senegal, the festival covers everything from social issues to historical narratives. Whether you’re a fan of heartwarming stories, thought-provoking documentaries, or boundary-pushing experimental films, NYAFF offers something for everyone.

The Power of African Cinema

Beyond just screening films, NYAFF is a celebration of African cinema’s growing influence on the global stage. It’s about telling stories that matter, stories that resonate with people worldwide. This festival provides a platform for African filmmakers to share their work, connect with global audiences, and spark conversations about culture, identity, and change.

What to Expect: A Cinematic Journey

As always, expect the unexpected at NYAFF. The festival brings together filmmakers, industry professionals, and passionate film lovers for an unforgettable experience. In addition to screenings, there will be post-screening Q&As, panel discussions, and art exhibitions to immerse you further into African culture. Whether you’re a seasoned cinephile or new to African cinema, there’s something for everyone at this festival.