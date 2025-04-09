The Amateur Movie Review – Rami Malek’s Gritty Spy Thriller

Why The Amateur Movie Review Deserves Your Click

If you’ve ever wanted to see Rami Malek throw hands while solving cryptography in a hoodie, congratulations! The Amateur is your movie. This globe-trotting, grief-driven espionage thriller from director James Hawes (Slow Horses, Black Mirror) flips the usual spy flick formula on its head. Forget tuxedos and martinis—this time, your hero is rocking trauma, brainpower, and barely enough social skills to order a coffee.

Plot: The Amateur Movie Review Breakdown

In this The Amateur Movie Review, we explore the story of Charlie Heller, a brilliant CIA codebreaker played by Rami Malek, whose wife, Sarah (Rachel Brosnahan), is killed during a terrorist attack in London. The Agency, in classic bureaucratic fashion, decides to move on. Charlie doesn’t. What follows is part revenge tale, part hacker fantasy, and part emotional excavation. “What begins as a quest for vengeance becomes something deeper.”

A New Kind of Hero in Spy Thrillers

What really sets The Amateur apart isn’t the action—though there’s plenty of that, including a nerve-wracking sequence involving a collapsing glass pool. It’s the character work. Heller isn’t suddenly Jason Bourne. He doesn’t pull off one-arm pull-ups or magically turn into James Bond. Instead, we watch him get in over his head and survive on sheer intellect, stubbornness, and Google Translate. “A refreshingly unexpected protagonist” might sound like a press line, but it’s dead accurate.

This is Malek doing what Malek does best—making awkward feel dangerous. His Heller is a mix of repressed rage, genius calculation, and social discomfort. Think Mr. Robot if Elliot was fueled by grief and working for the CIA. The actor’s performance is all tension, with no wasted motion. “Rami Malek brings quiet determination and emotional honesty to the role.”

Supporting Cast Makes It Stronger

Supporting performances shine, too. Caitríona Balfe is electric as Inquiline, the rogue hacker who becomes Charlie’s online guide and occasional conscience. Their relationship evolves from encrypted messages to real-world connection, offering some of the film’s most heartfelt (and awkward) moments. Laurence Fishburne brings depth as Henderson, a skeptical retired CIA trainer, while Jon Bernthal plays The Bear, a field agent with quiet respect for Charlie’s skills.

Direction, Locations, and the Look

Director James Hawes leans into grounded realism, using international locations like Istanbul, Paris, and Marseille as more than just wallpaper. The camera lingers on faces as much as it does on gun barrels. And the action, when it comes, feels earned. Charlie doesn’t become a superspy—he becomes resourceful. “A grounded thriller with global stakes” sums it up.

The 120-minute runtime feels brisk despite a few pacing dips, thanks to tight editing and mood-driven cinematography. The score from Volker Bertelmann (of All Quiet on the Western Front) adds tension without drowning the emotion.

What This The Amateur Movie Review Found Lacking

But let’s be real—The Amateur isn’t perfect. The second act drags a bit, and Charlie’s world-hopping journey might make you wonder how easy it is to fly internationally while on the CIA’s no-no list. The final showdown with Michael Stuhlbarg’s villain feels a little too clean given the buildup. Still, the emotional payoff lands with weight.

Final Verdict: Is The Amateur Worth Your Time?

At its core, The Amateur is a story about a man who loses everything and decides to matter anyway. It’s not just about revenge; it’s about grief, identity, and clawing your way back to meaning when the system shrugs at your pain.

In this The Amateur movie review, we’re giving the film high marks for its grounded character development, smart storytelling, and a fresh take on the spy genre. Don’t expect Rami Malek to run-and-gun like he’s in Call of Duty. He’ll outthink you, outcode you, and make you feel seen in the process.

Check out The Amateur on IMDb for more details, including its loaded cast: Rachel Brosnahan, Laurence Fishburne, Caitríona Balfe, and Jon Bernthal.

The Amateur proves that sometimes brains beat brawn—especially when the guy behind the keyboard has nothing left to lose.

Rami Malek Goes Rogue in The Amateur - A Gritty CIA Thriller Acting - 8/10 8/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8/10 8/10

Plot/Screenplay - 8/10 8/10

Setting/Theme - 8/10 8/10

Watchability - 8/10 8/10

Overall 7.7/10

