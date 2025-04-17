Sinners: Delroy Lindo on Being Seen and Harsh Hollywood Truths

The Movie Blog sits down with the legendary actor, Delroy Lindo, to discuss his new film, “Sinners,” and reflect on personal truths from a lifetime in Hollywood.

In our exclusive conversation with Delroy Lindo, the veteran actor opened up about his powerful performance in “Sinners” and the deeply resonant theme of visibility—particularly as it pertains to those who have historically felt unseen.

In the film, which centers around cultural exploitation and spiritual reckoning, Lindo plays a character who confronts systemic forces that prey on the marginalized. The topic hit home for the seasoned performer.

“Plenty of Times I’ve Felt Unseen”

When we asked Delroy Lindo whether he has ever felt unseen in Hollywood—and whether Sinners helped channel those emotions—he answered without hesitation.

“That’s a great question, bro. And not being facetious at all. There are plenty of times when I’ve felt unseen. Lots of times,” Lindo told us. “One doesn’t cry the blues about that. One is aware of the arena that one is playing in.”

Lindo shared that the feeling of being unseen doesn’t just belong to him. He described it as a reality that many people of color around the world face every day. In fact, he explores that very theme in his upcoming memoir, which also includes his mother’s story.

“My book features my mother and how we’ve had to fight to be seen,” Lindo said. “That’s part of what we have to navigate in our lives. How do we make people see us for who we really are?”

He stressed that claiming visibility isn’t about asking for approval. It’s about stating your truth boldly and refusing to be defined by others.

“We so often have to say, ‘No, that’s not who I am. Don’t put that on me. This is who I am.’ When any of us says that, it’s an attempt to be seen for who we truly are.”

A Lesson from Da 5 Bloods

Lindo also reflected on the pride he felt for his performance in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. Despite widespread critical acclaim, the film was overlooked during awards season—a disappointment that still lingers.

“That was a very interesting experience,” he said. “I felt profoundly proud of that work. And to see how certain areas of the industry chose to ignore it… was a lesson.”

That disappointment didn’t defeat him. Instead, Lindo used the moment to reflect and realign his expectations.

“It forced me to recalibrate some things internally,” he said. “But in the end, I’m grateful for the work. The job—the gig—matters.”

Lindo’s Powerful Message

Lindo left us with a powerful message of perseverance—one that feels especially resonant as Sinners heads to theaters. “I say this to all of us who’ve experienced rejection: the gig is to keep working. And remember, the film is forever. No matter who responds—or doesn’t—it’s on film.” With Sinners, Lindo continues to speak truth through his craft. His words serve as a reminder of the enduring power of storytelling and the responsibility artists carry to reflect the voices of those who often go unheard.

“Sinners” is scheduled to release April 18, 2025, from Warner Bros. Pictures. You can watch the full interview by visiting the AAFCA YouTube Channel.

Director: Ryan Coogler

Writer(s): Ryan Coogler

Stars: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller and Delroy Lindo

