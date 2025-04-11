EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Coogler On Black Panther 3 After Avengers: Secret Wars

As Sinners prepares for its theatrical release, writer-director Ryan Coogler is staying focused on the present. Recently, we sat down with the prolific director during the press tour. While the conversation was rooted in that project, we couldn’t help but ask about the future of Black Panther and the MCU’s next big shake-up: Avengers: Secret Wars. In a revealing moment during our interview, Coogler offered a response that might give fans of the late Chadwick Boseman’s iconic hero something to think about.

Coogler Hints at a Larger Plan Already in Motion

When we asked Coogler about how he felt regarding the multiverse, reboots, and whether Secret Wars could offer a soft “reset” for franchises like Black Panther, he carefully chose his words.

“I can’t answer that. Because it’s real. It’s real things happening. And the Russo [brothers] are working on a movie, you know,” Coogler told us. “What I will say is—and this is me knowing what I know—it’s about the business… That character [T’Challa] is in the world… who will outlive us all. I rest easy knowing [Black Panther] is a $2 billion franchise and two movies. That’s a mark that any responsible shareholder can look at and be like ‘what’s going on with this?’”

Coolger obviously couldn’t reveal too much, but his admiration for the Black Panther franchise is clear. He’s proud of the fact that he could make the franchise worth so much that shareholders would indeed be curious about doing more with it in the future. While his response was diplomatic, it was also revealing a bit. Coogler’s mention of the Russo Brothers, paired with his statement about “real things happening,” gives the impression that the future of the character of T’Challa, or at least Black Panther 3, may not be solely in his control.

A Familiar Pattern: Gunn, the Guardians, and Studio Decisions

If that sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve seen it before. Director James Gunn previously admitted to Rolling Stone that he had no intention of including Thor in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3—but the Russo Brothers’ ending in Avengers: Endgame forced a narrative handoff he didn’t anticipate.

“I didn’t have much say in what was in Endgame… and then I was like, ‘What the f**k am I gonna do?’” Gunn said. Thankfully, Taika Waititi handled Thor’s arc in Thor: Love and Thunder, letting Gunn stick to his own Guardians-focused story.

The same thing could happen to Coogler. If the Russo Brothers decide to reintroduce a new variant of T’Challa or reshape Wakanda’s role in the multiverse, it could fundamentally shift what Coogler can do in Black Panther 3.

The Recast T’Challa Movement and a Growing Desire for Change

Fans have long debated Marvel Studios’ decision not to recast the role of T’Challa following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever introduced Toussaint—the son of T’Challa—as a symbolic torchbearer, many in the #RecastTChalla movement continue to campaign for the character’s full return. A Change.org petition has gained traction with over 60,000 signatures, reflecting the deep emotional and cultural connection fans have with the character.

Coogler’s reverence for Boseman and his pride in the legacy they created are unquestionable. But his comments show he’s also aware that Black Panther is not just a story—it’s a franchise with shareholders, studio interests, and a future that may evolve beyond personal sentiment.

What’s Next for Wakanda and T’Challa?

If Secret Wars truly acts as a soft reboot for the MCU, it could be the perfect opportunity for Marvel to bring back T’Challa in a new form—one that Coogler might eventually inherit or work around. Whether he gets the creative freedom to shape that outcome, however, remains to be seen.

Until then, we’ll be watching closely. And if there’s one thing we took away from our conversation with Coogler, it’s that Black Panther is far from finished—no matter what shape it takes next.

