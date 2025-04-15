Netflix WWE Monday Night Raw Results – April 14, 2025

With just days to go before WrestleMania 41, the April 14 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw brought high stakes and explosive rivalries to the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Streamed live on Netflix, the final Raw before the biggest event of the year featured championship implications, faction warfare, and a WrestleMania showdown tease fans won’t forget.

WWE Superstars Set the Stage for WrestleMania

The night kicked off with World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, who sat down with Michael Cole for an in-ring interview. “The Ring General” confidently addressed his upcoming WrestleMania opponent, setting the tone for an action-packed evening. Top names like CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Rey Mysterio also appeared, each making it clear they’re ready for WrestleMania.

Match Results: Who Won on WWE Raw?

Bayley vs. Liv Morgan

In a competitive women’s division clash, Bayley—accompanied by Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria—faced off against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan, who had Raquel Rodriguez in her corner. Bayley scored the win via jackknife pin, gaining momentum ahead of the weekend.

Rey Mysterio vs. Julius Creed

The battle between Rey Mysterio and Julius Creed saw the LWO and American Made at ringside. Mysterio’s experience prevailed as he won by pinfall. However, post-match chaos erupted when El Grande Americano attacked the LWO using a concealed metal plate in his mask, adding more fuel to their feud.

AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

AJ Styles took on the menacing Karrion Kross and walked away victorious after a clean pinfall. The celebration didn’t last long—Logan Paul crashed the scene, insulted the Sacramento crowd, and ambushed Styles with help from Kross, heightening anticipation for their WrestleMania match.

Finn Bálor vs. Penta

In the main event, Finn Bálor clashed with Penta in a hard-hitting contest. The bout quickly spiraled out of control when Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker stormed ringside. Breakker’s interference resulted in a disqualification win for Bálor, but the post-match brawl ensured the rivalry is far from over.

A WrestleMania Collision Course

The night ended with a tense confrontation involving Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Paul Heyman. As verbal shots were fired and egos clashed, WWE cemented one of its most anticipated matches heading into WrestleMania 41.

As we gear up for the Showcase of the Immortals, Raw delivered an intense prelude filled with emotion, betrayal, and explosive action. Fans can stream the full episode now on Netflix. For more WrestleMania updates and exclusive coverage, visit WWE’s official site and follow along on ESPN.