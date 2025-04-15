Feel The Power Of Sunny Deol In And As “JAAT”!

“Ye Dhai Kilo Ka Haath Ki Taakat Pura North Dekh Chuka Hain, Ab South Dekhega”. I need not elaborate more, as this dialogue says it all. In fact, it is an entire review in itself! The evergreen action hero of Hindi cinema, Sunny Deol, is in theaters as the powerful “Jaat”, bathed in machismo and violence! This raw action-laden mass-entertainer has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and written and directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Chant “Jai Shri Ram” as the Jaat arrives to destroy Evil!

The Andhra village of Motupalli has been brutalized and scavenged for years by a barbaric intruder named Ranatunga (Randeep Hooda) and his henchmen. One day, a train on its journey to Ayodhya accidently halts at that junction, and out steps a savior, the fearless and unstoppable Jaat (Sunny Deol), the God of Death for Ranatunga and his evil empire!

Starring Sunny Deol in and as “JAAT” (2025) Official Trailer:

The Good:

What did I just witness?! Reloaded intensity, violence, and action! History is created once again as Sunny Deol reprises his fierce avatar of the 1990s to take on Randeep Hooda as the brutal tyrant Ranatunga.

Sunny Deol’s screen presence is massive. His aura and reputation in India are such that when he makes his dashing entry, you forget your favourite heroes like WWE stars, The Hulk, John Wick, Sylvester Stallone, and even Arnold Schwarzenegger. When all Bollywood heroes fail, in comes Sunny Deol! He is the ultimate action hero in Hindi cinema, showcasing superhuman feats in his violent movies, like uprooting handpumps with bare hands and beating up the strongest of strongmen. In Jaat, he takes his superhuman strength to the next level by breaking and uprooting iron grills and ceiling fans, stopping jeeps by holding onto them, and lifting and throwing villains like paper balls. His one phrase, “Sorry Bol”, translated as “Say Sorry”, is enough to intimidate the deadliest of villains. When he says that, you would know that it’s Game Over for them.

Sunny Deol cannot be evaluated in terms of performance. He is the God of action. His mighty fists speak loud, and his violent dialogues echo even louder.

The Roar of the Jaat — Dialogue Promo:

Randeep Hooda as the ruthless tyrant Ranatunga did a lot of killings of innocent villagers, supported by his wife (Regina Cassandra) and his henchmen, but all in vain. When Sunny Deol, as the great Jaat Brigadier Baldev Prataap Singh, stepped before him and said, “Sorry Bol”, it was evident that Ranatunga’s 15-year reign will be over! Sort of predictable story, isn’t it?

Dreadful criminals, corrupted police officers, everyone succumbs to the power and physicality of the Jaat! Havoc and destruction follow. “Jab Ek Jaat Fauji Ban Jaata Hain, To Usme Jhande Ka Garv Aur Abhimaan Hota Hain”, meaning ” When a Jaat joins the Indian Army, then he takes pride to protect the dignity of the National Flag”.

You will have to see it to believe it! Ranatunga, who had established his tyranny in the Andhra village, had his entire reign wiped out, including himself, within just 10 hours. And why? All because the Jaat had stepped out of his train to have breakfast at a nearby stall in that village and one of Ranatunga’s men accidently spilled his breakfast without giving an apology.

The Roar of The Jaat — Another Dialogue Promo:

Jaat blends the machismo of Sunny Deol with some menacing South Indian-style action. The raw and extreme screenplay is embedded with magnificence. It has been beautifully presented with a steady flow to keep it interesting and the audience engaged till the very end. The cinematography is as raw as the “Jaat” himself, with the barren sunny lands of the Andhra Pradesh village gleaming with the aura of the Indian He-Man as he gets out of the train and steps into the fear-stricken village to save the tortured humanity.

Jaat is gleaming with excellence because this Hindi movie has been made by South Indian filmmakers. Unlike Bollywood, the South Indian film industry knows how to make cinema with love. They add life to their screenplays, which is missing in the North. That’s the reason Bollywood movies tend to flop while South Indian ones become blockbusters.

The Nemesis: Introducing Randeep Hooda as the murderous tyrant Ranatunga!

The Bad:

Even if I am full of praises for Jaat, some ruthless murders by the evil Ranatunga, his wife, and henchmen have been shown, which included chopping off the victims’ heads. Such graphic brutality may not be suitable for certain audiences.

I also feel the ending could have been better. I would say honestly that, even if I don’t cherish lengthy movies, this particular action-thriller did deserve a three-hour screen time. The climax happened too abruptly.

I loved every moment of this movie as the thrill kept me on the edge of my seat. I would have enjoyed it more if the invincible Jaat had given Ranatunga some more taste of his own medicine before finishing him off.

Urvashi Rautela Sizzles in the Item Track “Touch Kiya” From Jaat

The Verdict:

Hindi cinema had always been stereotyped as a romantic venture. But let me make it clear that it is not always about romance. Jaat has created a revolution in Hindi cinema by showcasing zero romance. That’s right, readers. This is one of those rare Bollywood films where there is no love interest for the protagonist. Regina Cassandra , who is the female lead, plays the murderous role of the villainess, Ranatunga’s wife, who strips female police officers and chops the head of anyone who rebels against her husband. Also, when the Jaat rescues a group of female police officers from Ranatunga’s confinement, he addresses them as his sisters.

Sunny Deol’s Legendary Dialogue “Dhai Kilo Ka Haath” Remastered in Jaat!

Jaat is an outstanding Hindi action-thriller, but the response from the audience is low. I fear that such low interest of the audience towards this film might make it fail at the box office. The problem is, this is a Hindi movie featuring Bollywood star Sunny Deol, which has been made by South producers. It has already suffered huge losses in theater shows across North India. I’m afraid that this film might not be successful in the South as well because of its Hindi origin. The fact is, many South Indians might not enjoy seeing their ethnic people getting beaten up black and blue by a North Indian Haryanvi Jaat.

Even if it goes unrecognized, in my opinion, Jaat is a masterpiece action film that surpasses any other action-thriller ever made. I heartily apologize to my readers for praising overhyped action films like Pathaan and KGF in my previous reviews. Because that time I had not experienced such a magnificent action movie like Jaat! I take back all the ratings I had given to those movies because they get belittled in front of the machismo of the mighty Jaat. Jaat deserves to be above all!

This is not just for Hindi audiences but for English audiences as well. If you don’t understand Hindi, then watch the English-dubbed version of this revolutionary cinematic marvel. Trust me, you won’t regret it. As far as I am concerned, I have achieved salvation as a film critic after watching the thrill, and confronting the chill that satisfied my cinematic desires to their fill!

Encounter The Roaring Jaat: Only at your Nearest Theaters!

Feel the Thrill as the Mighty Jaat single-handedly takes on Ranatunga and His Reign of Evil!

Acting - 9.7/10 9.7/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 9.6/10 9.6/10

Plot/Screenplay - 9.1/10 9.1/10

Setting/Theme - 8.8/10 8.8/10

Watchability - 9.2/10 9.2/10

Acting - 9.7/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 9.6/10

Plot/Screenplay - 9.1/10

Setting/Theme - 8.8/10

Watchability - 9.2/10

Rewatchability - 7.6/10

Overall 9/10

Jaat Is An Exhilarating Action-Packed Visual Treat! Blending the machismo of Sunny Deol with South Indian action, Jaat is a cinematic masterpiece that will keep you enthralled till the very end. The image and physicality of Sunny Deol surpasses any Bollywood action hero. When he steps in as the protagonist, the story and its climax become predictable. And that's the brutal end of every villain in the movie! Pros Sunny Deol, Bollywood's God of action, is the protagonist

Feast for raw action lovers

Enthralling and emotional with powerful dialogues

Remarkable cinematography Cons Extreme brutality

The climax could have been better