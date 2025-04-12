Babil Khan Logout Trailer: Fame Just Got Dangerous

Can we talk about how creepy it is that your phone knows everything about you? Like, it knows what you’re eating, where you’re going, and, apparently, who might be plotting your downfall. Enter Logout, a new techno-thriller that just dropped its trailer—and yes, it’s already living rent-free in our heads.

Streaming exclusively on ZEE5 Global starting April 18, Logout stars Babil Khan in what might be his most intense role yet. Directed by Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar, the film tells the story of a social media influencer whose digital fame spirals into a nightmarish game of obsession and survival. The trailer already has us checking our screen time and questioning our latest follows.

Trailer First Impressions: Followers Turn Fatal

In the trailer, we meet Pratyush (played by Babil Khan), an influencer sitting pretty on the edge of hitting 10 million followers. But when an anonymous fan gets a little too interested in his life, things take a dark, twisted turn. The aesthetic feels like Black Mirror with a desi flair—paranoia, suspense, and plenty of “did that just happen?” moments.

Rasika Dugal, Nimisha Nair, and Gandharv Dewan round out the cast, and the trailer gives just enough glimpses of them to make you want more. Add in some disturbing visuals and a haunting background score, and this is one trailer that sticks with you.

Babil Khan’s Logout: A Thriller With a Digital Twist

What makes Logout so intriguing is its relevance. It doesn’t just entertain—it throws shade at your screen addiction. Director Amit Golani says the film explores our dependence on smartphones and how vulnerable we’ve become without them. And honestly? He’s not wrong. Try going one hour without your phone and tell me you don’t feel like you’ve lost a limb.

Golani also praised Babil’s performance, calling it “raw and authentic.” Judging by the trailer, Babil steps way out of his comfort zone and dives into the deep end of emotional chaos. His portrayal of a young man whose perfectly curated life unravels in real-time is one to watch.

Logout Trailer Makes Waves Before Premiere

Before landing on ZEE5 Global, Logout made serious festival rounds. The film was screened at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, Mal Del Plata, Indian Film Festival Melbourne, and the River to River Florence Indian Film Festival. Critics praised its timely themes and Babil’s gripping performance.

Writer Biswapati Sarkar called the story “a mirror to the behaviors and realities many of us experience every day.” And that’s the real scare—Logout doesn’t take place in some far-off dystopia. It’s basically Tuesday on your timeline.

When and Where to Watch Logout

Logout will premiere April 18 on ZEE5 Global, just in time for a weekend of binge-watching and reevaluating your entire social media life.

You can watch the trailer here. Just maybe don’t do it alone in the dark.