The latest animated feature from the SpongeBob SquarePants universe, Plankton: The Movie, takes center stage as the second in a series of character-focused spin-off films. Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, this animated musical comedy puts the series’ resident pint-sized antagonist, Plankton, in the spotlight. Directed by Dave Needham and penned by longtime SpongeBob veterans Kaz, Chris Viscardi, and Mr. Lawrence, the film seeks to expand Plankton’s character beyond his usual nefarious, one-note schemes, adding depth, humor, and even a little romance. While it delivers plenty of the show’s signature absurdity and charm, its pacing issues and an overstuffed plot prevent it from reaching the heights of previous SpongeBob theatrical outings.

A High-Stakes Takeover with a Personal Twist:

The story kicks off in classic SpongeBob fashion—Plankton (voiced, as always, by Mr. Lawrence) is once again up to no good, crafting yet another elaborate scheme to steal the Krabby Patty secret formula and, ultimately, achieve world domination. However, in a surprising turn of events, his ever-patient computer wife, Karen (Jill Talley), grows tired of his repeated failures and decides to take matters into her own hands. Karen, typically the voice of reason in their dysfunctional partnership, transforms into a full-fledged antagonist, using her superior artificial intelligence to execute a far more successful—and far more dangerous—plan than Plankton ever could.

As Karen rapidly ascends to supreme ruler of Bikini Bottom, Plankton finds himself on the other side of the equation: powerless, outcast, and forced to rely on the one creature he despises most—SpongeBob SquarePants (Tom Kenny). What follows is an unlikely buddy comedy with high stakes, as Plankton and SpongeBob embark on a chaotic adventure to stop Karen’s rule, rekindle the rocky marriage between Plankton and Karen, and ultimately restore order to Bikini Bottom.

A Villain in the Spotlight:

Plankton has long been one of SpongeBob SquarePants‘ most enduring side characters, thanks to his over-the-top villainy and relentless persistence. Plankton: The Movie offers the rare chance to view the world from his microscopic perspective, allowing for fresh storytelling opportunities. His dynamic with Karen takes center stage, making this the first SpongeBob film to focus heavily on a romantic subplot—albeit one that remains firmly in comedic territory.

Karen’s transition from the long-suffering, sarcastic support system to a full-blown, power-hungry ruler adds an unexpected layer to her character. Jill Talley delivers an excellent vocal performance, maintaining Karen’s signature deadpan wit while embracing the newfound villainous streak. At times, her motivation—frustration at being underappreciated—feels surprisingly grounded, adding a rare emotional weight to the typically slapstick world of SpongeBob.

Plankton, meanwhile, undergoes a more traditional arc of self-reflection, learning that perhaps his obsession with power and success has blinded him to the importance of his relationship with Karen. Mr. Lawrence leans into the character’s signature blend of megalomania and insecurity, ensuring that Plankton remains as entertaining as ever, even while undergoing personal growth.

Of course, the inclusion of SpongeBob as his reluctant ally ensures that the film never becomes too self-serious. Their interactions provide some of the film’s biggest laughs, with SpongeBob’s relentless optimism clashing hilariously with Plankton’s short-tempered cynicism. Tom Kenny continues to prove why he remains one of the most beloved voice actors in animation, imbuing SpongeBob with his signature blend of naivety and charm.

The Humor and Musical Numbers:

True to the franchise’s roots, Plankton: The Movie is packed with rapid-fire jokes, visual gags, and surreal humor. Some of the film’s best moments emerge from the sheer ridiculousness of its premise—whether it’s a musical number about Plankton’s failures or a scene where Squidward (Rodger Bumpass) begrudgingly joins the resistance against Karen’s rule.

Speaking of music, the film embraces the musical comedy format more than previous SpongeBob outings, incorporating a series of original songs throughout its runtime. While some numbers are genuinely catchy and well-integrated—particularly a villain song for Karen and a humorous duet between Plankton and SpongeBob—others feel more like obligatory additions, slowing down the pace of the story rather than enhancing it.

While SpongeBob’s offbeat humor is largely intact, the film does suffer from occasional lulls where jokes drag or don’t land as well as they should. Additionally, the sheer volume of gags sometimes undercuts moments that could have had more emotional impact, particularly in Plankton and Karen’s storyline.

Animation and Visuals:

Plankton: The Movie sticks close to the established aesthetic of the SpongeBob franchise but incorporates some modern flourishes. The animation is vibrant, with exaggerated character expressions and fluid movement that stay true to the show’s slapstick sensibilities. However, the film also experiments with CGI elements, particularly in Karen’s transformation into a more powerful A.I. villain. While this adds a sense of scale to her threat, it occasionally clashes with the more traditional animation style, making certain sequences feel visually inconsistent.

Despite this, the film remains a colorful, energetic spectacle, with some of the most inventive set pieces in the franchise’s history. One standout moment includes a high-speed chase through a futuristic, Karen-controlled version of Bikini Bottom, filled with robotic henchmen and absurd technological upgrades.

Pacing and Story Execution:

One of the film’s biggest issues is its pacing. While the core premise is strong, Plankton: The Movie often feels like it’s trying to juggle too many ideas at once. The central conflict between Plankton and Karen is compelling, but the addition of multiple subplots—such as a rebellion led by Squidward, a side quest involving Patrick, and a brief detour to Rock Bottom—distracts from the main story.

At just under 90 minutes, the film doesn’t always allow its best moments to breathe, racing from one chaotic set piece to the next. The result is an experience that, while never boring, can feel exhausting, particularly in the third act when the film throws multiple climaxes at the audience in quick succession.

Overall:

Plankton: The Movie is a welcome addition to the SpongeBob SquarePants cinematic universe, offering a fresh perspective on one of the series’ most iconic antagonists. It successfully expands Plankton and Karen’s characters while delivering the franchise’s trademark humor and wacky storytelling. However, its overstuffed plot, inconsistent pacing, and occasionally underwhelming musical numbers hold it back from reaching the heights of the best SpongeBob films.

For die-hard SpongeBob fans, this film is a must-watch, filled with references, Easter eggs, and classic character moments. For casual viewers, it offers a fun, if somewhat chaotic, animated adventure. While it doesn’t quite reach greatness, Plankton: The Movie is an enjoyable ride—one that proves even the smallest villain can have a big heart.

Plankton: The Movie Review: A Villainous Misadventure with Heart Acting - 7/10 7/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 6/10 6/10

Plot/Screenplay - 6/10 6/10

Setting/Theme - 6/10 6/10

Watchability - 6.5/10 6.5/10

Overall 6.1/10 6.1/10