Mickey 17 Review: Darkly Comedic and Thought-Provoking

Bong Joon-ho, the visionary director behind Parasite and Snowpiercer, delivers another intelligent, genre-blending spectacle with Mickey 17, a darkly comedic science fiction film that explores identity, capitalism, and survival. Based on Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey 7, the film stars Robert Pattinson in a multifaceted role as the titular Mickey Barnes, an “Expendable” assigned to a perilous space mission where his repeated deaths are just another part of the job. With a stellar supporting cast—including Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo—Bong crafts a film that is as visually stunning as it is thematically rich.

A Dystopian Premise with Dark Humor:

Set in the near future, Mickey 17 introduces a world where humanity is desperate to colonize new planets, and cloning technology enables certain workers to be “expendable.” Mickey Barnes, in financial ruin, signs up as one of these workers, meaning each time he dies on the dangerous new world, a new version of him is “reprinted” with his memories intact. What starts as a job quickly turns into an existential nightmare when Mickey 17, the seventeenth iteration, discovers that a duplicate version of himself—Mickey 18—has already been created. Since multiple clones are forbidden, Mickey must navigate a precarious situation where his very existence is threatened not just by alien creatures, but by the oppressive system controlling his fate.

Bong Joon-ho injects this bleak concept with his signature satirical humor, turning Mickey’s struggle into a darkly comedic yet deeply human tale. The absurdity of a man who repeatedly dies for a corporate mission, only to be revived and expected to carry on, is played with an ironic wit that never undermines the stakes.

Robert Pattinson’s Masterful Performance:

Pattinson delivers one of his best performances to date, portraying multiple versions of Mickey with nuanced differences. As Mickey 17, he embodies a mix of weariness, wit, and determination, while Mickey 18 presents a more aggressive, survival-driven contrast. The dual role allows Pattinson to showcase his range, balancing the existential weight of the story with moments of deadpan humor and raw emotion. His chemistry with Naomi Ackie’s Nasha, a security agent who becomes his closest ally, adds a compelling emotional core to the film.

A Stellar Supporting Cast:

The supporting cast brings depth to the world of Mickey 17. Naomi Ackie shines as Nasha, whose growing relationship with Mickey humanizes the film’s more philosophical themes. Steven Yeun, as Mickey’s best friend Timo, provides both comedic relief and a sense of loyalty that contrasts the film’s otherwise cynical portrayal of human nature. Mark Ruffalo is excellent as the power-hungry Kenneth Marshall, embodying the bureaucratic villainy that Bong often critiques in his films. Toni Collette, as Ylfa, delivers a complex performance as a figure of authority with shifting allegiances.

Visually Stunning and Immersively Designed:

As expected from Bong Joon-ho, Mickey 17 is visually striking. The film’s depiction of the icy, hostile planet Niflheim is breathtaking, with cinematography that emphasizes the scale of its unforgiving landscapes. The contrast between the sterile, corporate interior of the colony ship and the organic, alien world outside reflects the film’s central themes of artificiality versus authenticity. The creature design for the native “creepers” is both eerie and fascinating, avoiding the typical monstrous alien trope in favor of something more mysterious and intelligent.

Bong’s direction ensures that even the most surreal moments feel grounded. His ability to balance intimate character moments with large-scale spectacle is on full display, making Mickey 17 as emotionally engaging as it is visually impressive.

Exploring Big Ideas Without Losing Heart:

Bong Joon-ho is known for weaving social commentary into his films, and Mickey 17 is no exception. The film explores themes of identity, capitalism, and the ethics of cloning. Mickey’s status as an “Expendable” serves as a biting critique of how corporations treat workers as disposable assets, a theme that resonates in today’s gig economy. The idea of cloning as both a technological marvel and a moral dilemma raises philosophical questions about individuality and self-worth.

Despite these weighty themes, Mickey 17 never becomes overly didactic. Bong’s storytelling remains character-driven, allowing the philosophical debates to emerge naturally through the conflicts Mickey faces.

A Few Minor Shortcomings:

While Mickey 17 is a strong entry in Bong Joon-ho’s filmography, it isn’t without its flaws. The film’s pacing occasionally stumbles in the second act, particularly as it juggles multiple plot threads. Some secondary characters, though well-acted, feel underdeveloped, leaving certain subplots less impactful than they could be. Additionally, the film’s ending, while thematically fitting, may leave some viewers craving a bit more resolution.

Overall:

Mickey 17 is an ambitious, darkly funny, and thought-provoking sci-fi film that cements Bong Joon-ho as one of the most exciting directors working today. With a standout performance from Robert Pattinson, striking visuals, and a sharp satirical edge, the film successfully blends blockbuster spectacle with intellectual depth. While not without minor flaws, Mickey 17 is a must-watch for fans of smart, socially-conscious science fiction.

Mickey 17 Review: Darkly Comedic and Thought-Provoking Acting - 8/10 8/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8/10 8/10

Plot/Screenplay - 7.5/10 7.5/10

Setting/Theme - 7.5/10 7.5/10

Watchability - 7/10 7/10

Rewatchability - 5/10 5/10 Overall 7.2/10 7.2/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes) Summary Mickey 17 is an ambitious, darkly funny, and thought-provoking sci-fi film that cements Bong Joon-ho as one of the most exciting directors working today. With a standout performance from Robert Pattinson, striking visuals, and a sharp satirical edge, the film successfully blends blockbuster spectacle with intellectual depth. While not without minor flaws, Mickey 17 is a must-watch for fans of smart, socially-conscious science fiction. Pros Superb direction from Bong-joon ho Robert Pattinson and co-stars are fantastic Stunning visual and cinematography A sharp, biting script Cons Not very rewatchable A bit too long