Brandon Wilson & Ethan Herisse on Building Chemistry in Nickel Boys

On-screen chemistry isn’t always built—it’s often just there. That was the case for Nickel Boys stars Brandon Wilson and Ethan Herisse.

“We didn’t do any bonding exercises,” Wilson laughed. “It just happened. A lot of Waffle House helped, though.”

Their connection off-screen made their performances even more natural. “We got to know each other just by hanging out and sharing meals,” Herisse added. “It helped bring authenticity to our characters’ friendship.”

Performing with POV Camera Rigs

A major challenge of the film was the use of POV camera rigs.

“I had to wear a snorricam for an hour before takes,” Wilson said. “Just sitting there like, ‘Welp, this is my life now.’”

Herisse added, “I was mostly worried about breaking the expensive camera strapped to my chest.”

Despite the technical challenges, both actors delivered raw, immersive performances that pulled audiences into Elwood and Turner’s world.

Stepping Into History

The weight of Nickel Boys wasn’t lost on either actor. While neither had direct personal experiences similar to their characters, they both felt a deep responsibility to honor those who lived through reformatory schools like the one depicted in the film.

“This isn’t just a movie,” Herisse said. “It’s a reflection of real history, real people who went through this.”

Wilson echoed this sentiment. “I had to sit with the reality of what these boys endured. It made me appreciate their strength and resilience even more.”

Leaving a Legacy

For Wilson and Herisse, Nickel Boys isn’t just a career milestone—it’s a story they hope will leave a lasting impact.

“If even one person walks away from this film questioning the systems we live in today, we’ve done our job,” Herisse said.

With their performances, these two young actors ensure that the story of Nickel Boys will resonate for generations to come.