The Rings of Power Adds Jamie Campbell Bower & Eddie Marsan

Middle-earth just got two new residents. Prime Video has officially announced that Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan are joining the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for its upcoming third season.

Bower, best known for terrifying audiences as Vecna in Stranger Things, will take on a series regular role, while Marsan, a veteran of Ray Donovan and Deadpool 2, will appear in a recurring role.

With The Rings of Power already one of Prime Video’s most successful series, attracting over 170 million viewers worldwide, the addition of these two powerhouse actors is sure to shake things up in Middle-earth.

Filming Begins This Spring at Shepperton Studios

Season 3 is currently in pre-production and will begin filming this spring at the series’ new home, Shepperton Studios in the UK.

While details about the new season remain under wraps, the showrunners have promised even more epic storytelling, high-stakes battles, and a deeper dive into Tolkien’s Second Age. If Season 2 was about raising the stakes, Season 3 might just rewrite Middle-earth history.

Who Are the New Cast Members?

Jamie Campbell Bower – From Vecna to Middle-earth

Bower has built an impressive career in film, TV, and even music. While most audiences recognize him as the terrifying Vecna from Stranger Things, his filmography includes roles in Sweeney Todd, The Twilight Saga, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, where he played a young Gellert Grindelwald.

His ability to bring depth to dark, complex characters makes him a fascinating addition to The Rings of Power. Could he be playing a sinister new villain or a mysterious elf with a hidden agenda? Time will tell.

Eddie Marsan – A Versatile Talent Joins the Cast

Marsan’s career spans decades, featuring standout performances in films like Sherlock Holmes, Hobbs & Shaw, and The World’s End. He also played the fan-favorite Terry Donovan in Ray Donovan for seven seasons.

Marsan’s versatility allows him to move effortlessly between drama, action, and even comedy. Whether he is playing a cunning nobleman or a rugged warrior, his presence in The Rings of Power will surely add weight to the story.

Final Thoughts: Season 3 Is Shaping Up to Be Huge

With The Rings of Power already a massive success, the addition of Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan only increases the anticipation for Season 3. Filming starts soon, and fans are eager to see what new twists await in Middle-earth.

For more updates on The Rings of Power and other fantasy series, check out our latest reviews and upcoming streaming releases.