The Evolution of Casino Films: From “Casino” to “Uncut Gems”

For as long as people have been around, we’ve been telling stories. A big trope in those stories is the topic of gambling. Whether it is the story of a suave gambler rolling into town, and playing a game of dice with the devil, or the tragic tale of a man who gambles with fate, risking it all on luck seems to fascinate us.

Therefore, it isn't surprising that the film industry has produced some fine pictures that center on the theme of casinos. So, how has the emergence of online casinos changed the way we produce art about gambling?

Casinos in the Background

In the early stages of cinema, casinos did not play much of a role in the film industry. Often, they would be included only as a way to boost characterization or enhance the background. The best example of casinos being used in older cinema is “Casablanca.” The classic romance film still grips audiences today, because of its ambiguous ending, incredible performances, and sublime filmmaking. The film is considered a classic, and included in the 1001 Films You Must See Before You Die list.

When discussing the movie, many forget the impact that roulette has on the background. Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) is the bad boy and the ex-lover of the female lead. Throughout the movie he is portrayed as a maverick and outsider. One of the indications we are given to who he is, is his profession. Blaine runs a roulette join in Casablanca. The scenes juxtapose his love for Ilsa, against his desire to make it big, by constantly portraying the roulette wheels which he owns, spinning in the background. The question then becomes, does Blaine have power over his business, or is it the other way around.

Casinos in the Forefront

As society has progressed, embracing more subversive content, cinema has begun to explore deeper topics in relation to casinos and gambling. To prove this, we need look no further than the film “Casino,” directed by Martin Scorsese, and starring Robert DeNiro. The movie focuses on a mafia-backed casino manager, whose involvement with the world of crime and gambling ultimately leads to his downfall. Of course, as with all great stories, a love story is at the center of it.

Speaking of downfall, we would be remiss if we did not bring up the Safdie brothers’ recent master piece, “Uncut Gems.” Starring Adam Sandler in the role of Howard, a quick-talking salesman who can’t help but bet on basketball matches, the film delves deep into the psychology and behavior of a person who might be suffering from compulsive gambling.

But, it isn’t all bad. Often, films that are deeply tied to casino culture and gambling portray the protagonists as striking back against the industry. For example, in the 80s classic “Rain Man,” Ray and Charlie (Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise respectively), take on the Las Vegas casinos. With Ray’s incredible knack for mathematics, they manage to break the bank, and come out on top.

Gambling in Comedy

For most of Hollywood history, gambling has been treated with the dramatic tension that many feel it deserves. However, recently, there has been a push to look at gambling as a sort of absurdity. Of course, absurdity goes hand-in-hand with comedy. So, how do the great comedic filmmakers of our era handle the topic of gambling?

Well, the most popular comedic take on casinos is likely the “Hangover” films, by Todd Phillips. In the first film, a group of four friends hit the Las Vegas strip, ready to have a rowdy night gambling and drinking. However, it all goes awry when they get blackout drunk, and lose track of their best friend. In order to find their misplaced friend, one of the group members has to play a game of blackjack. Luckily, he comes prepared with a book on card counting, and saves the day.

Another great comedic take on gambling comes from Jake Johnson, who directed, wrote, and starred in the Netflix original, “Win it All.” Apparently, the film, though comedic, is largely inspired by the actors own passion for and struggle with poker.