Behind The Distinguished with Rickey Castleberry and Cast

I sat down with director Rickey Castleberry, actor Tosin Morohunfola, and actor Jabbar Lewis to chat about the short film The Distinguished. This film brings Black magic and heritage to life in a way that speaks to every Black nerd dreaming of a magical adventure. I could not help but smile as each guest dropped gems of wit and wisdom. Their stories blend passion with a hint of humor that is as fresh as it is nostalgic.

Rickey Castleberry pours his heart into the film. He created a world where supernatural elements meet the rich culture of HBCUs. Rickey explained that the idea for The Distinguished came from a deep desire to see Black stories told with flair. He said he wanted to give Black nerds a tale that feels like a mix of Harry Potter and our own cultural heritage. Rickey stands firm on his vision. He works hard to blend tradition and fantasy. He uses every tool in his creative toolbox to deliver a story that feels personal and powerful.

Tosin Morohunfola lights up when he talks about his role. He told me he felt an instant connection to the film’s vibe. Tosin enjoys a good challenge and he dove headfirst into the mystical side of his character. He described a moment on set when he saw the magic of the HBCU setting. It made him feel like his own roots came alive. Tosin shared that the film has a special energy. It is not just about scares or thrills. It is about celebrating our heritage and the magic that runs through it. His enthusiasm remains contagious.

Jabbar Lewis, who plays the lead character Sevyn, gives us a glimpse into the world of a young man caught between legacy and supernatural destiny. Jabbar explained how he finds balance in a character who faces college stress and mystical challenges. His role reminded him of those movie moments where life gets so wild that you need a laugh. Jabbar laughed as he recalled a funny on-set mishap. He said that working with this talented crew was like stepping into a new kind of magic school. His portrayal is both heartfelt and cheeky.

Throughout our conversation, the three creatives revealed how the film inspires Black nerds everywhere. They told me that they aim to open doors to new ideas and bold narratives. Rickey stressed that The Distinguished is more than a film. It is a movement. It is a call to celebrate Black stories and the magic within our communities. He joked that if Hogwarts had a Black division, this would be it. His words hit home with fans who crave a world that mirrors their own dreams.

The conversation also took a fun turn when we discussed behind-the-scenes moments. Tosin recalled a scene where the set design took his breath away. He said, “I felt like I was in a modern magic academy.” His excitement was palpable. Jabbar added that the creative process was as wild as it was rewarding. He noted that the cast and crew worked hard and laughed harder. The energy on set reflected the film’s vibrant spirit.

Rickey Castleberry reveals his secret sauce for making magic real on screen. He described how every detail, from lighting to costume choices, echoes the film’s cultural pulse. He promised that The Distinguished will spark conversations long after the credits roll. His commitment to storytelling shines through every answer. He believes that Black magic is alive and kicking, ready to inspire a new generation.

In a world full of reboots and sequels, The Distinguished stands out. It gives Black audiences the kind of story that feels both familiar and fresh. It invites viewers to laugh, to think, and to embrace the magic in everyday life. With each guest bringing their own spice to the conversation, the film feels like a warm invitation to a world where heritage meets the supernatural.

I have embedded a video version of the interview below for those who prefer to watch the conversation unfold. Watch it to catch every quip and clever insight from the creative team behind The Distinguished.

This film and its makers spark joy and conversation in a way that few films do. It offers hope and humor to anyone who has ever dreamed of a Black magical world. As you watch The Distinguished, remember that this is just the beginning of a new narrative in Black cinema. Rickey Castleberry and his team lead the charge with bold ideas and even bolder humor.