"Inkwo for When the Starving Return" at Sundance 2025,

INKWO FOR WHEN THE STARVING RETURN debuted January 24th at Sundance in the Animated Shorts Film Program with three additional in-person screenings to follow. The film will also screen online across North America January 29th, 7:00 AM PST through February 3rd, 3:55 AM PST.

Currently in development, the 18-minute Sundance short at Sundance is a brief look at what they’re making over at Spotted Fawn Productions (SFP) and the National Film Board of Canada. Spotted Fawn Productions (SFP) is an Indigenous-led and community-oriented Vancouver-based studio founded in 2010, which focuses on visionary illustration, stop motion, 2D, 3D and virtual reality animations.

“Inkwo for When the Starving Returns” takes place two lifetimes in the future (Denendeh), when the world hangs in the balance. Sadly, that seems very much like the world today when the Doomsday Clock was just re-set at 87 seconds to midnight—the closest to catastrophe yet. The animated story focuses on a young, enigmatic gender-shifting warrior named Dove. “Inkwo” means medicine; it is used to defend against an army of hungry, ferocious monsters that re-emerge to feed upon humans. The flesh-consuming creatures become stronger with each body and soul they devour.

The creatures are appropriately horrific and threatening. Amanda Strong, showrunner for the series, is a Sundance Native Lab Fellowship recipient (the first Canadian Indigenous Fellow), a Red River Métis artist, writer, producer, director, and mother. A Canadian Screen Award and Emmy-nominated director, Amanda is the owner, director and executive producer of Spotted Fawn Productions. Her collaborative creations amplify Indigenous storytelling.

The story is adapting a collection of short stories and graphic novels such as “Wheetago War,” by award-winning storyteller Richard Van Camp. It features voice talents Tantoo Cardinal (“Legend of the Fall,” “Killers of the Flower Moon”) and Paulina Alexis (“Reservation Dogs”) and Art Napoleon (“Moosemeat & Marmalade”).

The series articulates truths like this: “When people forgot their connection to the land, they lost themselves as well.” That message isn’t relevant to just a futuristic animated series about monsters. The fading family farm, our pollution of the very food we consume, the escalating climate changes globally being largely ignored by leadership—all bear testimony to the truth of that observation.

Another scripted moment, between the frog that Dove saves (who promises strong medicine—-“Inkwo”) is a call to action to fight and protect against the forces of greed. There seems to be a surplus of greed abroad in the land, so, hopefully the “Inkwo” will help those who disagree with the way things seem to be going currently. Another insightful line: “We are all born hunted.”

Certainly feels that way more and more, especially if you are an immigrant in the U.S.

The animation and voice talent and direction of this Sundance offering are top-notch. The message of the short: “Taking a stand to defend the remaining humans and animals left on Earth.” A worthy goal.

In the United States in January, 2025, all of us need to take a stand to defend humans and animals surviving on Earth. Perhaps we could start by rejoining the Paris Climate Accords and the World Health Organization and not re-create the sort of camps established in WWII. As concerned citizens, we must urge elected representatives to do what they know is best for democracy. Endorsing and embracing an autocratic kakistocracy is counter-productive to safeguarding peace and prosperity.