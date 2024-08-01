The Magic of Blended Stories: African Films on the Rise

The African film industry is buzzing, and at the heart of this cinematic revolution is the powerhouse duo Blended Films and Story Oasis. These visionaries are set to captivate audiences with their innovative series, “Blended Stories Africa.” Backed by the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), this project promises to weave a rich tapestry of African narratives that will resonate worldwide.

A Cinematic Fusion: Blended Films and Story Oasis

Blended Films, co-founded by Quanita Adams and Dominique Jossie, and Story Oasis, led by Andrina Moodley and Tracey-Lee Rainers, are the dynamic forces behind this initiative. Both companies share a mission: to tell authentic African stories with a flair for inclusivity and innovation. With their combined 30 years of industry experience, they aim to elevate to new heights.

The “Lazy Susan” Approach: A Fresh Take on Filmmaking

Blended Films and Story Oasis are not just content creators; they’re disruptors. Their “Lazy Susan” production approach is all about continuous innovation, ensuring that every story is fresh, relevant, and engaging. This method reflects their commitment to nurturing African storytellers and giving them a platform to shine.

NFVF’s Golden Ticket: A Three-Year Film Grant

The NFVF has recognized the potential of Blended Films and Story Oasis, awarding them a prestigious three-year film grant. This grant will fund the development of nine film concepts, three of which are slated to become commercially viable features. With a budget capped at R9,000,000 per slate, the grant aims to boost marketing, global export, and industry cooperation. This is a significant boost for African films, paving the way for more international hits like “Love, Sex & 30 Candles” and “Seriously Single.”

Meet the Masterminds

Andrina Moodley : A stalwart in film, TV, and advertising, Andrina brings over 17 years of experience. Her passion for storytelling is evident in her focus on developing writers and story editors.

: A stalwart in film, TV, and advertising, Andrina brings over 17 years of experience. Her passion for storytelling is evident in her focus on developing writers and story editors. Dominique Jossie : As a South African filmmaker and Netflix Episodic Lab Alumni, Dominique has already made waves with films like “Rooilug,” which garnered eight Silwerskerm Festival nominations.

: As a South African filmmaker and Netflix Episodic Lab Alumni, Dominique has already made waves with films like “Rooilug,” which garnered eight Silwerskerm Festival nominations. Tracey-Lee Rainers : Known for her work on “Seriously Single” and “Kings of Mulberry Street,” Tracey-Lee is a prolific story practitioner and producer. She also mentors in writing labs, nurturing the next generation of African storytellers.

: Known for her work on “Seriously Single” and “Kings of Mulberry Street,” Tracey-Lee is a prolific story practitioner and producer. She also mentors in writing labs, nurturing the next generation of African storytellers. Quanita Adams: An award-winning actress, writer, and director, Quanita has a rich history in the industry. Her work includes head-writing the SAFTA-winning TV series “The Riviera” and directing “Swirl” for Showmax.

Why Blended Stories Africa Matters

“Blended Stories Africa” is more than just a series; it’s a movement. It’s about celebrating African diversity and offering a platform for stories that might otherwise go untold. The series promises to explore various genres, from drama to comedy, all while maintaining a strong connection to African culture and experiences.

The Impact on African Films

This initiative is a significant step forward for African films, offering new opportunities for filmmakers and storytellers. By focusing on authentic narratives, “Blended Stories Africa” is poised to make a significant impact both locally and internationally. It’s a chance for African filmmakers to showcase their talent and for global audiences to experience the richness of African culture.

Final Thoughts

The world is ready for more African stories, and “Blended Stories Africa” is here to deliver. This series is a testament to the power of collaboration, creativity, and cultural expression. With the backing of the NFVF and the creative minds behind Blended Films and Story Oasis, this is just the beginning of a new era for African films.